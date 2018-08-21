WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns: His friends and foes in the business

Who do you think is the Reigns' friends and foes?

Friendship and rivalries have been part of the sport for a long time. Given the competition and pressure, it is very hard to keep up relationships, but they should applaud those who do. WWE thrives on relationships. They draw friendships and rivalries to sell tickets, but some of them turn real.

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest Superstars in the WWE. He is athletic, flexible and above all, charming. Although a considerable section of the crowd dislikes him, one can't deny that he has become one of the most famous WWE Superstars. Roman has produced great contests over the years, with his rivals. He is WWE Universal Champion after defeating Lesnar in an epic fight at SummerSlam.

Just like everyone else, Reigns has few friends and rivals like other sportsmen. His friends like him for his dedication and hard work while rivals dislike him for being arrogant and self-righteous. Here, we have discussed them all.

Friends

#1 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns having a laugh

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns made their debut in WWE together, and they have since been great friends. Although they battle it out in the ring, it does not change a thing about them being mates. R

Reigns does not agree with Rollins on CrossFit, but they have learned to live with differences. Rollins has been a great companion for the Big Dog, and the latter has responded all the time. As long as they are having fun, it adds to the zing of WWE.

#2 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns fight

They collaborated in 2015 Survivor Series. When Reigns failed the drug test, Chris came out in his support. Audience dislikes Reigns, but Jericho has always called him a legendary fighter. He has been a great support to Roman since. Some people even call them drinking buddies.

#3 Triple H

HHH and Roman with the belt

HHH has been a constant companion since the time Reigns started out in NXT. The Game likes the work ethic and commitment of Reigns to the world of WWE. Triple H, being the COO, knows the importance of having Roman by his side. It gets him top dollars and adds to the fame and adulation of WWE.

#4 Dean Ambrose

Dean and Roman smiling together

Roman Reigns calls him his brother. He also made his debut with Roman in WWE together. They have travelled on the road together and sparred in the ring, but their bond seems to grow with time. They are sometimes referred as "WWE's Butch and Sundance. Their friendship reminds one of Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

