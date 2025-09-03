  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Bloodline
  • 3 New leaders for MFT in WWE if Solo Sikoa gets kicked out on SmackDown

3 New leaders for MFT in WWE if Solo Sikoa gets kicked out on SmackDown

By Love Verma
Modified Sep 03, 2025 07:18 GMT
Solo Sikoa is current MFT Leader. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Solo Sikoa is current MFT Leader. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Solo Sikoa is no longer the United States Champion on WWE SmackDown as Sami Zayn dethroned him at Clash in Paris. In the Bloodline Saga, we have witnessed that losing titles & major matches often lead to dire consequences.

Ad

In the past, when Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, Solo decided to stand against him, leading to Solo declaring himself as the new leader. Similarly, with Sikoa no longer the US Champion, it's conceivable that he might get kicked out of the MFT as the leader.

In this article, we will discuss three new leaders for the My Family Tree faction in WWE if Solo gets bashed from that position on the blue brand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

#3. Talla Tonga may take over the faction

Ad

If Solo Sikoa gets kicked out of the faction, Talla Tonga may attempt to take over the MFT. Talla has already asserted his dominance on SmackDown and even played a crucial role in making Solo the US Champion.

So, it makes sense that he will be unhappy with the loss of the 32-year-old and decide to kick him out of the faction and instead establish himself as the new leader for the MFT.

Ad

#2. Tama Tonga may return as a leader

Ad

It's been a long time since Tama Tonga has been out of the Stamford-based promotion. Tama suffered an injury, which led to his hiatus from the storyline. Following the loss of Solo, the former WWE Tag Team Champion may return to the blue brand and declare himself as the new leader of the group.

Tama might initially pretend to be an ally of Solo, but eventually betray him and kick him out of the MFT. Tama Tonga as the new leader of My Family Tree could be a major change for his run in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

#1. The Rock to return to WWE as the newest leader?

Ad

The Rock is another name on the list for being the next potential leader of the MFT faction. The Final Boss was last seen at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where he played a vital role in John Cena's heel turn. Since then, the Franchise Player dropped the villainous gimmick.

The return of the People's Champion in the Bloodline Saga could be a great way to make the MFT storyline a major highlight among the audience. Also, this will further open more doors for big storylines with the My Family Tree alliance.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications