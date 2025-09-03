3 New leaders for MFT in WWE if Solo Sikoa gets kicked out on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa is no longer the United States Champion on WWE SmackDown as Sami Zayn dethroned him at Clash in Paris. In the Bloodline Saga, we have witnessed that losing titles &amp; major matches often lead to dire consequences.In the past, when Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, Solo decided to stand against him, leading to Solo declaring himself as the new leader. Similarly, with Sikoa no longer the US Champion, it's conceivable that he might get kicked out of the MFT as the leader.In this article, we will discuss three new leaders for the My Family Tree faction in WWE if Solo gets bashed from that position on the blue brand.#3. Talla Tonga may take over the factionSkywalker Steele⚡️ @SkywalkerSteeleLINKThey presented Talla Tonga well in his debut ngl!If Solo Sikoa gets kicked out of the faction, Talla Tonga may attempt to take over the MFT. Talla has already asserted his dominance on SmackDown and even played a crucial role in making Solo the US Champion.So, it makes sense that he will be unhappy with the loss of the 32-year-old and decide to kick him out of the faction and instead establish himself as the new leader for the MFT.#2. Tama Tonga may return as a leaderRocinante @Rocinan54131774LINKI miss Tama Tonga so much😔 Can’t wait for his return🙏🏼It's been a long time since Tama Tonga has been out of the Stamford-based promotion. Tama suffered an injury, which led to his hiatus from the storyline. Following the loss of Solo, the former WWE Tag Team Champion may return to the blue brand and declare himself as the new leader of the group.Tama might initially pretend to be an ally of Solo, but eventually betray him and kick him out of the MFT. Tama Tonga as the new leader of My Family Tree could be a major change for his run in World Wrestling Entertainment.#1. The Rock to return to WWE as the newest leader?The Rock is another name on the list for being the next potential leader of the MFT faction. The Final Boss was last seen at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where he played a vital role in John Cena's heel turn. Since then, the Franchise Player dropped the villainous gimmick.The return of the People's Champion in the Bloodline Saga could be a great way to make the MFT storyline a major highlight among the audience. Also, this will further open more doors for big storylines with the My Family Tree alliance.