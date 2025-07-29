3 New partners for Roman Reigns if Jey Uso fails to make it to SummerSlam

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam doesn't end well for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed destroyed them. This happened when the OTC attempted to rescue The YEET Master from the villainous faction's beatdown.The OG Bloodline members initially overpowered Breakker and Reed, but soon the heel stars took charge and destroyed the Samoan stars. Even Reed executed multiple tsunamis on Jey and took him out completely.Given the current situation, there is a chance that Jey Uso may be unable to compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer due to the intense assault. If this happens, Roman Reigns will have no partner for the upcoming tag team showdown.In this article, we will discuss three new partners for the OTC if the 39-year-old star fails to make it to SummerSlam this year.#3. Jimmy Uso might come to aid Roman ReignsJimmy Uso is currently part of the SmackDown brand and is involved in a feud with the MFT. Big Jim is assisting Jacob Fatu to even the odds against Solo Sikoa's faction before his Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam. Since Jimmy doesn't have a match of his own yet, there's a chance he could accompany Roman Reigns. This would reunite the OG Bloodline members, and they would team up to take revenge for the attack on The YEET Master by Bron and Bronson.#2. Lance Anoa'i may reunite with the OTC at SummerSlamLast year, reports emerged that Lance Anoa'i had already signed with WWE, but the star has yet to make his debut. Sources indicated that his injury might be the reason for the delay.Since these reports are from months ago, Lance might finally appear in WWE at SummerSlam and become Roman Reigns' partner. It's crucial to note that Lance and the OTC were part of a segment on RAW in 2019 when the Big Dog rescued him from an attack by Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.So, if they team up at The Biggest Party of the Summer, this will serve as their reunion in the Stamford-based promotion.#1. The Rock could return to shock the WWE UniverseThe Rock hasn't been part of WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025. With SummerSlam 2025 set to be a major event, an appearance from The Final Boss is anticipated to take place.When Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix, The Rock acknowledged the OTC. This confirms that there is no heat between these two stars, according to the storyline.Considering this, it's likely that The Final Boss could return to join forces with the Head of the Table to take down Bron and Bronson if Jey doesn't compete at SummerSlam.