3 new WWE champions that need to be crowned at Clash at the Castle

Clash at the Castle is the next premium live event that WWE will host and it will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. The creative team has yet to finalize the match card, but a few matches have already been announced.

For example, Damian Priest will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre, while Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will take on Chad Gable.

In addition, WWE Women's Champion Bayley will face Piper Niven, while reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is expected to face AJ Styles in a rematch of their battle at Backlash France.

Another match that is expected to be announced for the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event might see Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

Trending

With that in mind, we take a look at three WWE champions that need to be crowned at Clash at the Castle.

#3. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have been consistent as a tag team duo, but they have yet to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Amid a few great performances in the ring, the duo has emerged as the number-one contenders for Belair and Cargill's titles.

Still, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre's interference has made things more complicated, but WWE has to push Baszler and Stark to emerge victorious at Clash at the Castle 2024.

Should this happen, the duo will gain momentum and will then be able to extend their feud with Dawn and Fyre in the coming premium live events.

As for the reigning champions, they will have the chance to return to the title picture in singles competition and challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

#2. Chad Gable

After his heel turn, Chad Gable has cut some great promos that have helped him maintain his momentum heading into the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Still, if he loses to Sami Zayn, it is unlikely he will get another chance, but a victory over the reigning champion will be a win-win situation. Gable will eventually hold a WWE title in his career in singles competition, while Zayn will have the opportunity to move on and emerge as a challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Furthermore, it will be easier for Otis to turn against Chad Gable and challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, giving WWE a chance to extend the feud into the summer's premium live events.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre will be out for revenge when he collides with reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle in his home country of Scotland.

Priest was the one that cost McIntyre the title after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to pin The Scottish Warrior and win the title at WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre now has the chance to reclaim the title and this could be a path that WWE should follow. If Drew becomes champion, we might see him take on CM Punk for the championship, which will significantly raise the stakes in their feud.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest will focus on The Judgment Day and the faction's internal issues. Amid the current controversy, fans are expecting to see Finn Balor turn against Priest. So, even if The Punisher loses the title, he will then shift his attention to his Judgment Day partner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback