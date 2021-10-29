5 NXT 2.0 dream matches for Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is a rare example of an NXT call-up done right. Brought into the fold as part of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, the first NXT champion has gone on to achieve success at every level in the company.

The current number one contender for Big E's WWE Championship has won most titles WWE has to offer on the main roster and has had a litany of dream matches.

NXT has gone through quite the evolution since the first man to take the throne departed. Names like Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe have since arrived and departed what became the third brand of WWE.

But now NXT has come full circle and reverted to its roots as a developmental territory, under the new name and design of NXT 2.0. The developmental reboot has seen a variety of new faces arrive, adding to an already impressive roster of young and prospective talent.

What if Rollins were to ever return to the former black-and-yellow brand? What dream matches await The Architect on NXT 2.0? Let's take a look:

#5 Seth Rollins vs. Pete Dunne

The parallels between Seth Rollins and Pete Dunne are abundantly clear. Both men helped inaugurate NXT brands.

Pete Dunne reached the final of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, the inauguration of the WWE UK Championship, and Seth Rollins reached and won the final of 2012's NXT Gold Rush Tournament to inaugurate the NXT Championship.

And like pre-main roster Seth Rollins, Pete Dunne has started to carve his own destiny in NXT/NXT 2.0.

Beyond the aforementioned parallels, Dunne and Rollins are impossibly good in-ring workers. They both do an excellent job of telling stories in the ring and on the mic.

Pete Dunne's brutal British strong style would make for a brilliant blend when combined with Seth Rollins' agile in-ring style and selling.

Their personas offer a mesh of great character work too, with Rollins an arrogant and sneering villain and Dunne a no-nonsense, scrappy rogue. The latter may well be on a path to the main roster and Rollins' level of competition, but it would be a dream to see them fight in NXT.

