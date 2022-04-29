3 NXT stars that should make the jump to the WWE main roster by the end of 2022

NXT has gone through quite a facelift over the past several months. The dark, yellow & black setting, filled with longtime indie wrestling stars, is gone. It's been replaced by a technicolor world of younger, greener prospects.

NXT has transformed into what it was originally intended to be: a developmental territory. While the brand provided a lot of great wrestling during its heyday, Vince McMahon and others didn't feel like it was serving the purpose of having TV-ready stars. The transition to NXT 2.0 has been tough on some fans, but the reality is that the new format is slowly producing the desired results.

Some names on NXT 2.0 are already being mentioned as potential game-changers on RAW or Smackdown. Here's a look at three such names and what the future might hold on the main roster:

#3. Grayson Waller

Waller gained a real reputation for heeling it up on the microphone. While he's no slouch in the ring, his ability to communicate makes him stick out on the multi-colored brand.

He's had a brush with main roster stardom by engaging in a rivalry with AJ Styles. Waller more than held his own against The Phenomenal One, taking advantage of that spotlight.

It's easy to envision Waller as a star at the next level, perhaps a stable leader. Waller has a lot of presence when the camera's on him. He's easy to dislike, and his heel-work is top-notch. Waller has that right combination of appearance, microphone delivery, and athleticism that'll warrant some role on either RAW or Smackdown by the time 2023 gets here.

#2. Solo Sikoa

As the younger brother of The Usos, Solo Sikoa is part of the legendary Anoa'i family. It makes sense he's making quick progress in NXT. It's as if wrestling runs through his blood.

Speaking of blood, a longtime rumor has been that Sikoa will join his siblings and cousin Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline. Considering he could be brought along slowly while getting the rub from his famous family members, this makes sense. He'd also be protected from having to talk too much, as Reigns and 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman can handle most of the promo work.

Sikoa is still polishing up his game in the ring, but he should be ready to advance over the next few months.

#1. NXT Champion Bron Breakker

What more can be said about Rick Steiner's baby boy?

This young man burst onto the scene and established himself as the top prospect for WWE. His pulsating power slams and shattering suplexes are a thing of beauty. He's a throwback in many ways and an athlete for this generation.

Breakker has already appeared on RAW and engaged in a high-profile feud with Dolph Ziggler. He more than held his own and doesn't seem phased by his rapid success.

He's a bulldog in the ring but seems to have a lot of poise outside of it. There's no doubt he'll be in WWE full-time by the end of this year.

Who do you think will be some of the breakout stars of NXT 2.0? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

