3 Obscure but important details you missed in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match

There were some significant details that many fans may have missed from the Rumble

The Men's Royal Rumble match was chosen as the main event of this show this year, but whilst there were only four surprises as part of the match, it was one of the most entertaining that the company has ever produced.

Brock Lesnar entered at number one and was able to get across the character that the company wanted him to portray, whilst the likes of Bobby Roode, the returning MVP, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman and Shelton Benjamin all played their part as they helped Lesnar equal Strowman's elimination record at a Royal Rumble vent.

Edge was perhaps the biggest surprise of the night along with Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, but whilst the WWE Universe were concentrating on who was getting eliminated or who was a surprise, there were some interesting details that many fans may have missed in the actual match.

#3. Brock Lesnar can dance?

Brock Lesnar showed a new side to him throughout the Rumble match, since he was able to step into the ring and have some time to convey a character. It could be argued that Lesnar was humanized as part of The Rumble and his elimination proved that even the WWE Champion can be beaten.

Lesnar was seen calling Keith Lee a "big boy" when he made his way to the ring before MVP then became the first big surprise of the night and Lesnar seemed to be aware of who he was.

As seen from the video before, Lesnar decided to dance to MVP's theme, but despite how good his theme is, Montel Vontavious Porter was still eliminated just like everyone else who crossed Lesnar's path.

#2. AJ Styles was eliminated early

AJ Styles doesn't perform at less than 100 percent, it's not how he is wired, which means that at The Royal Rumble he wanted to make sure he made Edge look like he was at the peak of his career upon his return. Edge was hitting those spears hard when he made his way to the ring, but when he hit Styles he decided to do a flip sell.

This didn't go to plan since Styles landed clean on his shoulder following the spear and wasn't the same after this. The video below clearly shows doctors and referees talking to Styles whilst he's in the corner before the instructions are then passed over to Edge who eliminated Styles.

Styles was even eliminated from the match gingerly as he tried to protect himself and landed on the floor on his hands and knees still clutching his shoulder.

#1. This is how much it means to Edge

Despite all of the rumors building up to The Rumble, Edge's return was still the biggest surprise of the night and it was one that was met by the biggest crowd reaction in Minute Maid Park as well.

Edge is a former 11-time World Champion whose career was cut short when he was Champion because he was struggling with a neck injury. The Rated R Superstar was then forced to rethink his entire life plan and move into an acting career, which wasn't something he ever thought he would have to do.

Eight years later, Edge was able to head his music hit and enter that arena knowing that he could wrestle in that ring once again.

The emotion on his face is apparent and for all of the fans who were too busy jumping around in excitement to see his entrance, Edge is trying his best not to cry, this means so much to the WWE Hall of Famer that he's holding back the tears as he looks around the arena and realizes, that he's finally home.