3 Old School alliances we won't get to see tonight on Raw Reunion

WWE Universe won't be seeing a number of Reunions tonight.

The third edition of Raw Reunion is all set to take place tonight. Dozens of Hall of Famers and Legends are scheduled to appear at the show. Names such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan are among those legendary Superstars. It will surely be a night to remember.

The earlier Raw reunions reeked of the nostalgia factor so nothing less should be expected from tonight's show as well. From legendary re-unions such as those of nWo and D-Generation X to the endless possibilities of epic confrontations between the past and present stars, expectations are at an all-time high.

Even though the list of Superstars appearing tonight is pretty long, several Legends will still sit out the historic show. Bret Hart, Edge, The Rock are perhaps the biggest names that will not be showing up tonight.

The absence of many of these Superstars will deprive the WWE Universe of the chance to see many old-school tag team reunions. Here are 3 of such teams.

#3 APA

The APA's absence will surely be noticed tonight.

Since 2012, one of the legendary tag teams that have appeared on most of the reunion and anniversary shows is the APA. Be it their infamous backstage poker segments or nostalgic in-ring confrontations, the team of JBL and Ron Simmons has been a key part of these special shows.

When Raw Reunion was announced over a week ago, an extensive list of Superstars scheduled to appear on the show was revealed. To this day, the list gets updated with new names. Until now, however, the name JBL hasn't been added. This strongly indicates that the 2nd longest reigning WWE Champion in Smackdown Live history won't be a part of Raw Reunion.

If you follow JBL on Twitter, it can be seen that he is currently working on a project in Africa. This is most likely the reason behind him remaining unadvertised. His APA stablemate Ron Simmons will still be showing up. However, it can't be denied that the absence of APA will be felt thoroughly tonight.

