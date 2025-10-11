3 Opponents for Cody Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series after he lost at Crown Jewel: Perth 

The main event for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth was the Crown Jewel Championship bout between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The match was arguably one of the highlights of the night.The entire contest was a back-and-forth affair, and both champions went to the distance, giving their all. However, Rollins pulled his heel antics as he kicked the referee, causing a distraction, and punched Rhodes in the face with Rolex.The Visionary followed the damage by connecting his signature stomp and a turnbuckle stomp on The American Nightmare and pinned him to get the victory.In this article, let's examine three opponents for Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, following his loss at Crown Jewel: Perth.#3. Foundation for the WWE WarGames boutRollins basically stole the win by using his heel tricks. There has been buzz among fans that this year, The Vision could go against team babyface in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025 Premium Live Event.The Visionary beating The American Nightmare using an unfair advantage may lay the groundwork for Rhodes to ultimately join other stars who are currently feuding with The Vision for this year's WarGames bout.#2. Rematch against Drew McIntyreCody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Scottish Warrior at Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event, and then directly got involved in a feud against Seth Rollins for Crown Jewel 2025, putting his rivalry on hold with the Scotsman.McIntyre got into a quick feud with Jacob Fatu while Rhodes was busy. The two powerhouses are set to compete in a singles match on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, where The Scottish Warrior could secure a win and re-enter the title picture, potentially setting up a rematch against The American Nightmare for Survivor Series.#1. Aleister BlackThe Anti-Hero captured a big win over the former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest on Friday Night SmackDown before Crown Jewel: Perth in the main event.With a win over a former member of Judgment Day, Black has established himself as a title contender. Now, the former AEW star could move on to a bigger goal and could challenge Cody Rhodes for his title, and the Stamford-based promotion could book a match between them in San Diego.