WWE WrestleMania 35: 3 Opponents for John Cena if he returns

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.44K // 10 Mar 2019, 18:08 IST

John Cena is undoubtedly the biggest name of the modern era who is likely to participate at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The 16-time WWE World Champion returned to WWE at the beginning of this year, and he was scheduled to take part in Royal Rumble match.

Nevertheless, an unfortunate ankle injury ruled him out of the Royal Rumble match, but he could be back before WrestleMania 35.

There is no denying that Cena's star power will add a lot of attention before WrestleMania 35. Cena made his debut in 2002, and he never missed any WrestleMania in his WWE career. Currently, the Leader of Cenation is a part-timer who occasionally performs in the squared circle.

WrestleMania 35 is less than one month away, and the elation is sky-high. With several blockbuster matches on the card, Cena's addition could be cherry on the cake. Several superstars are worthy of facing the legendary superstar.

Here we discuss three opponents who could face John Cena if he returns from injury at WrestleMania 35.

#3 Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath

Drew McIntyre could be a great candidate to face the Leader of Cenation. McIntyre is scheduled to meet The Shield in a six-man Tag Team match at Fastlane, but he could search for a new opponent after the show in Cleveland. Considering McIntyre is one of the elite superstars of the red brand, John Cena could be an ideal choice to collide with the Scottish Psychopath.

Drew McIntyre and John Cena had an intense segment when Cena returned to Vince McMahon's billion dollar company in January. The two men also locked horns in the ring, but they did not have a one-on-one bout. As a matter of fact, McIntyre was the man who accidentally injured Cena in January.

Hence, the two men could restart the rivalry if Cena returns after Fastlane. Considering McIntyre injured the former WWE Champion, the rivalry could become more spectacular. McIntyre can lift his stature in WWE if he manages to pin Cena at Metlife Stadium.

