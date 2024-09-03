3 opponents for Giulia before her WWE NXT Women's Title match vs. Roxanne Perez

  • home icon
By Hazel Pagador
Modified Sep 03, 2024 15:54 GMT
Giulia finally made her long-awaited WWE NXT debut last weekend at No Mercy where she confronted Roxanne Perez, teasing a Women's Championship match soon with The Prodigy. However, the Japanese star could face other superstars first.

Giulia made her first WWE appearance during WrestleMania XL weekend where she was in attendance at NXT Stand and Deliver. News regarding her signing spread not long after and many were anticipating her eventual arrival, especially her showdown with Roxanne Perez. She finally appeared last weekend after Perez defended the Women's Championship against Jaida Parker at No Mercy. However, fans could be treated to another match from the Japanese star before she eventually challenges for the title.

For this list, we will look at three stars who could face Giulia first before Roxanne Perez.

#3. Jaida Parker could demand for Giulia to fall in line

As mentioned above, Jaida was Roxanne's latest opponent for the NXT Women's Championship, and she could have a few problems with the Japanese star immediately getting a title shot and even stealing her spotlight at No Mercy.

Jaida Parker and the 30-year-old could have a singles match on NXT to determine who will face Perez next for the title. The former showcased what she is capable of last weekend, and this could be her way to remind fans that she is still deserving of a title shot.

#2. Lola Vice could be a tough challenger in WWE NXT

The 30-year-old superstar was known for her tough and strong strikes during her time in Japan, a very different style to what most NXT stars are familiar with. However, this wouldn't be new to Lola Vice.

Vice has a background in MMA, previously competing in Bellator in the flyweight division. Due to this, Lola could be one of the few people who could match the Japanese star's physicality and deliver a challenge to the former Strong Women's Champion.

#1. Michin would be an interesting first match for Giulia

For the past few months, Michin has been unleashing a more brutal side of herself on both NXT and SmackDown. She has competed in Street Fights on both brands and despite falling short on both occasions, the experience could help her against Giulia.

Michin and the former NJPW star could have an interesting and hard-hitting battle, possibly even having a stipulation like the aforementioned Street Fight match. It also helps that the SmackDown star has been with the company longer and could guide the newly signed star in their clash.

