3 Opponents for Jacob Fatu after WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu retained the United States Championship at the 2025 Backlash. With a debuting Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa helping him, The Samoan Werewolf won his maiden title defense in a Fatal Four-Way match against Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre. Following his victory in St. Louis, here are three wrestlers who could challenge Fatu for his title after Backlash.
#3 Drew McIntyre was scre*ed out of a win
Drew McIntyre almost won the United States Championship by pinning LA Knight after planting a Claymore on his chin. However, before the referee could hit the canvas with a three-count, Damian Priest pulled the official out of the ring.
Following this, the duo took their fight into the crowd, where Priest hit the Scotsman with a South of Heaven Chokeslam onto a table, taking himself out in the process as well. The rest of the match continued without them, and Jacob Fatu pinned LA Knight to win after Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa neutralized The Megastar.
Needless to say, The Scottish Psychopath was scre*ed out of winning another WWE championship by The Punisher. Moreover, he was already mad because the United States Championship match was turned into a Fatal Four-Way, despite him being the number one contender for the title. Thus, Drew McIntyre may demand another shot at Jacob Fatu’s gold.
#2 LA Knight didn’t lose the match fairly
LA Knight laid Jacob Fatu out on the announce table in the final moments of the match and was in position to land an elbow on him from the second rope. However, his setup was ruined by Solo Sikoa, who pulled The Samoan Werewolf off the table. When The Megastar pursued The Bloodline leader, he was attacked by a debuting Jeff Cobb, who was in the crowd.
The 42-year-old wrestler punished Knight and rolled him inside the ring. Following this, Jacob Fatu hit The Megastar with a running hip attack and a Moonsault to win the match. Knight didn’t lose the match fairly and fell prey to outside interference. Thus, The Megastar may speak to Nick Aldis for a rematch.
#1 Aleister Black could be a new challenger for Jacob Fatu
Aleister Black made his highly anticipated WWE return on the April 25, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He immediately made a powerful statement by attacking The Miz and later defeating him in a singles match the following week. After this, he defeated The A-lister’s teammate, Carmelo Hayes, in another singles match on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Backlash.
The Dutch pro wrestler has made a huge impact upon his return and is also carrying a lot of momentum. It won’t be long before he also sets his eyes on the United States Championship, just like Penta did with the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.
Black will also be a formidable pick to either dethrone Jacob Fatu or give his championship run another grand title defense. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Samoan Werewolf after his big win in St. Louis.