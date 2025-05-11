3 Opponents for Jacob Fatu after WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu retained the United States Championship at the 2025 Backlash. With a debuting Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa helping him, The Samoan Werewolf won his maiden title defense in a Fatal Four-Way match against Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre. Following his victory in St. Louis, here are three wrestlers who could challenge Fatu for his title after Backlash.

Ad

#3 Drew McIntyre was scre*ed out of a win

Drew McIntyre almost won the United States Championship by pinning LA Knight after planting a Claymore on his chin. However, before the referee could hit the canvas with a three-count, Damian Priest pulled the official out of the ring.

Following this, the duo took their fight into the crowd, where Priest hit the Scotsman with a South of Heaven Chokeslam onto a table, taking himself out in the process as well. The rest of the match continued without them, and Jacob Fatu pinned LA Knight to win after Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa neutralized The Megastar.

Ad

Trending

Needless to say, The Scottish Psychopath was scre*ed out of winning another WWE championship by The Punisher. Moreover, he was already mad because the United States Championship match was turned into a Fatal Four-Way, despite him being the number one contender for the title. Thus, Drew McIntyre may demand another shot at Jacob Fatu’s gold.

#2 LA Knight didn’t lose the match fairly

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight laid Jacob Fatu out on the announce table in the final moments of the match and was in position to land an elbow on him from the second rope. However, his setup was ruined by Solo Sikoa, who pulled The Samoan Werewolf off the table. When The Megastar pursued The Bloodline leader, he was attacked by a debuting Jeff Cobb, who was in the crowd.

The 42-year-old wrestler punished Knight and rolled him inside the ring. Following this, Jacob Fatu hit The Megastar with a running hip attack and a Moonsault to win the match. Knight didn’t lose the match fairly and fell prey to outside interference. Thus, The Megastar may speak to Nick Aldis for a rematch.

Ad

#1 Aleister Black could be a new challenger for Jacob Fatu

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aleister Black made his highly anticipated WWE return on the April 25, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He immediately made a powerful statement by attacking The Miz and later defeating him in a singles match the following week. After this, he defeated The A-lister’s teammate, Carmelo Hayes, in another singles match on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Backlash.

The Dutch pro wrestler has made a huge impact upon his return and is also carrying a lot of momentum. It won’t be long before he also sets his eyes on the United States Championship, just like Penta did with the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Black will also be a formidable pick to either dethrone Jacob Fatu or give his championship run another grand title defense. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Samoan Werewolf after his big win in St. Louis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More