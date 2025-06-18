3 Opponents for Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2025 if he doesn’t win King of the Ring 

Randy Orton won the first round of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament last week on SmackDown. The Viper is now set to battle Sami Zayn in the semi-finals.
The winner will advance to the finals at Night of Champions and face the victor of the Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes match. The Legend Killer is one of the fan favorites in the tournament and has considerable chances of becoming the 2025 KOTR winner. However, Rhodes, Uso, and Sami Zayn are also strong favorites to win the tourney.
Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss three opponents for Randy Orton at the Biggest Party of the Summer if he fails to win the KOTR tournament.
#3. Nick Aldis may step in the squared circle one more time
Nick Aldis and Randy Orton have an interesting story in WWE. The Apex Predator has already delivered RKOs on the National Treasure, yet he only received a penalty in return.
However, if Orton doesn't have any opponent for SummerSlam, a match against Aldis could be a perfect option to unfold. This could unfold when the veteran gets engaged in a heated argument with the SmackDown General Manager after his KOTR loss.
It will lead to a match between them where Aldis will finally step inside a WWE ring.
#2. Uncle Howdy may get a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2025
The Wyatt Sicks is back on television, but Uncle Howdy is yet to initiate his singles run on the blue brand. SummerSlam is considered the second biggest premium live event after WrestleMania, and this year's PLE at MetLife Stadium will be a two-night event.
The Triple H creative regime must capitalize on this opportunity to push the masked man as a single star. One way could be putting him in a feud with Randy Orton. The Legend Killer has a history with the late great Bray Wyatt, brother of Bo Dallas, who plays Uncle Howdy. Orton has even defeated The Fiend at WWE WrestleMania 37.
A match against Orton will give Howdy a chance to seek redemption on behalf of the late great Bray Wyatt for the past loss.
#1. Drew McIntyre may return to rejuvenate his rivalry with Randy Orton
Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre had an incredible rivalry during the Pandemic Era. As of writing, The Scottish Warrior is absent from WWE television due to his real-life injury. McIntyre was written off television at Saturday Night's Main Event when Damian Priest defeated him in a Steel Cage match. After the bout, Priest delivered a con-chair-to to The Scotsmen to write him off TV.
Booking Drew vs. Orton could be a smart move to take for WWE SummerSlam 2025. This will give McIntyre a fresh feud after his return. Meanwhile, it's important to note that the former World Heavyweight Champion must recover in time to get a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.