3 Opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Roman Reigns will be part of a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Following the Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE will move towards the Clash in Paris Premium Live event. This show is set to emanate live on August 31, 2025, from Paris La Défense Arena.As of now, Roman Reigns is not officially advertised to be part of the PLE, but that could change depending on what happens at SummerSlam. In this article, we will discuss three potential opponents for the Original Tribal Chief if he competes at Clash in Paris 2025.#3. A singles match against Bron BreakkerBron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns was hinted at by WWE soon after the OTC's return. This led fans to believe that SummerSlam could be the location for this singles showdown. However, the company added Jey Uso to the mix, leading to a tag team match being made official for the show.Recently, reports disclosed that WWE views Bron vs. Reigns as a potential main event of WrestleMania. To set the stage for a future Mania match, the Stamford-based promotion may book this dream match for Clash in Paris.Here, the new Big Dog can defeat the Head of the Table. With the unfinished rivalry, the OTC may rejuvenate this feud around WrestleMania next year to set up a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.#2. A rematch between John Cena &amp; Roman Reigns?John Cena is currently on his final tour with the company. At Clash in Paris, the former Undisputed WWE Champion may clash with the Last Real Champion if he manages to retain the title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.The OTC surely wants to have the title back around his waist again. This leads to the possibility of him challenging the Franchise Player following SummerSlam, setting up a feud and a title bout for the Paris PLE.#1. WWE can book a CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns matchCM Punk is set to lock horns against Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam. If the Best in the World somehow dethrones the Ring General, the OTC could be waiting for him after the PLE.Already, WWE has shown significant heat from the Head of the Table towards the Second City Saint as he refused to shake hands with him following his return on RAW.So, if the Voice of the Voiceless becomes World Champion at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Roman Reigns can challenge him at Clash in Paris for the title.