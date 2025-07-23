3 Opponents for The Undertaker if he comes out of retirement in WWE this year

The Undertaker has played a vital role in WWE's growth over the years, and even after retiring, he continues to contribute his best to the development of future talents for the product. He is a coach at WWE LFG, helping new talents make their way to the Stamford-based promotion.The Phenom's in-ring stint ended in 2020. Interestingly, The Undertaker returned to television at the latest edition of WWE NXT and chokeslammed TNA World Champion Trick Williams.This has created a massive buzz, with some even suggesting that the Deadman may come out of retirement for one last match.This article will explore the possibility even further and predict three opponents for The Undertaker if the legend hypothetically comes out of retirement for another match:#3. Trick WilliamsOver the years, Williams has emerged as a true rising superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. He is in the midst of an extremely successful stint in the company's developmental brand.Currently, Trick Williams is the TNA World Champion and is having a run of a lifetime as a heel. He has managed to attract a lot of criticism playing the bad guy.The NXT segment between Williams and the Deadman could lead to a showdown between the two, marking The Undertaker's returning bout.#2. The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyreEarlier this year, speaking in an interview with Ten Count Media, McIntyre expressed that he was still hopeful he could share the ring with the Deadman, despite the latter hanging up his boots five years ago.The Scottish Warrior acknowledged that 'Taker has been a great mentor to him and has taught him a lot. Considering their past encounters, both of which he lost, the Scotsman felt the Hall of Famer owed him one.The Undertaker may return and face Drew McIntyre in a final match at Clash in Paris 2025.#1. Uncle HowdyThe Wyatt Sicks are back in action and are doing great, better than their previous run. They recently captured the tag team gold on SmackDown, and are now on the search for a new quest.Uncle Howdy is the only active horror gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion currently. The Undertaker could come out of retirement and compete in a match against Howdy at SummerSlam 2025, putting him over as a horror character.The Phenom returning to the ring will always be an entertaining subject. However, fans must not forget his age and health issues, which led him to have cardiac surgery recently.Despite all the limitations, it will be interesting to see whether the Deadman comes out of retirement for one last dance.