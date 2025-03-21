The Undertaker's canceled WWE WrestleMania match revealed

The Undertaker was considered a measuring stick for many WWE Superstars. He was and still is a dream opponent for many wrestlers.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre recently addressed long-standing rumors of his scrapped WrestleMania match against The Undertaker. There were preliminary plans for The Deadman to fight The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania 26. Of course, the plans fell through as The Undertaker ended up facing Shawn Michaels in what would be HBK's last hurrah.

In an interview with the Ten Count, Drew McIntyre confirmed that he had heard mumbling about a possible match against Taker. He said it was a working idea, but plans change all the time.

The Scotsman remains hopeful that he will face The Deadman even though the Hall of Famer has stayed true to his retirement for nearly five years.

"I mean, you never know for sure, but I did hear it was a possibility. Things change a lot, obviously, when you've got multiple weekly television shows, 52 weeks a year, but at one point, I believe I was supposed to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania. That was a working idea, and things changed a lot. It didn't materialize. And we got probably the best match of all time because it didn't materialize that year with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. And, you know, he might be retired, but he's been retired a few times, and I'll still hold out hope that match is still a possibility," McIntyre said. (From 0:13 to 0:45)

Check out the full interview below:

The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre may not have faced each other at WrestleMania, but they have shared the ring twice. The two men first wrestled each other in a singles match on an episode of SmackDown back in 2010.

The last time both men were in the same ring was during a tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules in 2019, when The Undertaker and Roman Reigns faced Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

What's next for Drew McIntyre in WWE?

Drew McIntyre is currently in the midst of a deeply personal rivalry with Damian Priest.

The feud between the two men stems from WrestleMania 40, the night The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre.

Priest has continued to be a thorn in McIntyre's quest to reclaim the title. Earlier this year, the former Judgment Day member eliminated The Scotsman from the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber match.

McIntyre has since taken out Priest multiple times on WWE SmackDown. A match between the two men appears on the cards for WrestleMania 41.

