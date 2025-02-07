5 Better opponents for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41 other than Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre has been on a level of his own recently. The former WWE Champion entered the Men's Royal Rumble match in wrath and was eliminated by Damian Priest.

WrestleMania 40 featured McIntyre challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. While the Scottish Psychopath won the match, his celebration was cut short after Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to end his title run.

Damian Priest and Drew Mcintyre are seemingly set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41. While the match is bound to happen sometime in the future, fans haven't been excited about their battle at WrestleMania. Let's check out a few names the former WWE Champion could face at the Grandest Stage of Them All instead of Damian Priest.

#5 LA Knight

Drew McIntyre was seemingly angry at LA Knight during his elimination in the Men's Royal Rumble match and left the arena. Knight has been one of the most prominent names in the company over the past few months and deserves a big match at WrestleMania himself.

A match between McIntyre and Knight could make headlines around the world. As both men are top-tier stars, a marquee match could steal much of the spotlight at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#4 Drew McIntyre's arch-nemesis CM Punk

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had one of the greatest trilogies in history, which ended at WWE Bad Blood. Both men tore each other apart during their rivalry and have seemingly moved forward. However, their interaction in the Men's Royal Rumble match could have refueled their hatred.

Since their rivalry ended, McIntyre and Punk have repeatedly attacked each other, and their animosity could be showcased in another massive battle at WrestleMania 41. This could finally end their rivalry once and for all, with both men burying the hatchet and focusing on their respective careers.

#3 Cody Rhodes

The Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, defended his title against Kevin Owens despite multiple injuries at the Royal Rumble, but his WrestleMania status seems uncertain.

However, if the American Nightmare is cleared to compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All, Rhodes facing Drew McIntyre would be one of the biggest storylines on the card. The Scottish Psychopath could win the Elimination Chamber match to get a shot at Rhodes, and a match between both men could make headlines.

#2 John Cena

16-time World Champion John Cena has made it clear that he wants to make history with a 17th world championship victory. However, that doesn't necessarily take place at WrestleMania. While Cena lost the Royal Rumble match, he announced he would be a part of the Elimination Chamber match.

John Cena might not challenge for a world title at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Instead, a dream match between John Cena and Drew McIntyre could end up selling tickets. A feud between both men has been awaited for months, and the fans would welcome a match at WrestleMania.

#1 Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre's rage for Roman Reigns has made headlines lately, with both men having a lot of history with each other. McIntyre has been on a path to take down everyone who helped Roman Reigns in the past few months.

WrestleMania 41 could feature the former WWE Champion take on the Tribal Chief himself. They came face to face in the Men's Royal Rumble match and traded a few blows. The WWE Universe has been waiting for the stars to collide for the first time since 2022, and WrestleMania would be the best place to do it.

