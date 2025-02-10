WWE Royal Rumble spot involving major star was "freaking horrible," says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE Royal Rumble this year had its fair share of incredible segments and spots. However, Vince Russo believes one of these spots was rather ill-advised, which involved a fan-favorite star - Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre had quite a dominant performance in the ring, right up until his elimination at the hands of Damian Priest. The staredown between them afterward seemed to hint at the start of a feud. However, the spot itself was sketchy, according to Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Head Writer stated:

"Unfortunately for Drew McIntyre, he's got that spot in the WWE where he is bulletproof. He is so good that nothing is gonna hurt him and no matter what you do to him, he is gonna come back stronger and stronger and stronger. That's the well they keep going to. The way he lost that match was freaking horrible. Getting eliminated by Damian Priest, it was totally horrible and I believe that they are just giving him this to, you know, again give Drew McIntyre something." [1:30 onwards]

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Bill Apter also commented on the WWE star's performance at Royal Rumble

According to legendary journalist Bill Apter, a possible botched spot at Royal Rumble is not something unexpected.

Speaking in an episode of SmackTalk, Apter shared his belief that if Drew was legitimately angry after Royal Rumble, it was unjustified. He stated:

"You got so many guys in the ring. You can't expect everything to be perfect. You really can't. A lot of people are saying, 'Well, this is probably a storyline.' We don't know if it is or isn't. It could be to set up Drew and LA Knight. But the thing is that nothing is perfect in a match where you have so much that can go wrong. So, Drew being pis*ed? He is a very volatile personality when he gets upset." [19:47 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Drew down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback