Drew McIntyre has made a case for facing top star at WrestleMania 41, says WWE employee

By Joel Varughese
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:43 GMT
Drew McIntyre on SmackDown in 2025 [WWE/Courtesy]
Drew McIntyre has done almost everything right but somehow has not found himself in a prominent position ahead of WWE's biggest event of the year, some might say. This is about his rivalry on WWE SmackDown with Damian Priest.

The Scot had tunnel vision last year: CM Punk was the villain in his professional life through his lens. However, his dramatic downfall resulted in Priest's rise to the top, which WWE employee Sam Roberts noted is the foundation of their rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41.

On Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts said McIntyre has finally realized Priest took advantage of every opportunity to stick it to him. At WrestleMania XL, the former Judgment Day star cashed in on McIntyre. Later that year, in Glasgow, Scotland, he humiliated the home country hero.

"It all matters because Drew McIntyre kind of pointed out to us what maybe some of us - myself included - had forgotten. The whole time, what was in front of our face, was Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's rivalry. That was also what was in front of Drew McIntyre's face. But happening around us, the whole time, going back to a year ago, was Damian Priest benefitting from every single time that CM Punk sc****d Drew McIntyre." [From 38:29 to 39:04]
One month after Clash at the Castle in Scotland, McIntyre attempted to cash in on Damian at Money in the Bank the same night he won the briefcase, only for CM Punk to get involved again, leading to another win for Priest.

Sam Roberts believes Drew McIntyre could undergo a major character change on WWE SmackDown

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. For the first time, John is the villain of the story. Cena's heel turn has also opened the door for many wrestlers to step up and seize the huge opportunity.

Sam Roberts feels The Scottish Psychopath could turn babyface when he potentially faces the 16-time world champion later this year.

As seen in the clip above, WWE appears to be in full swing with booking a grudge match between Drew and Damian for WrestleMania 41.

