Huge heel WWE Superstar could turn babyface to fight John Cena after WrestleMania 41, says analyst

John Cena is scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a top heel superstar could turn babyface to fight The Leader of The Cenation after The Show of Shows.

Since the start of his Farewell Tour earlier this year, Cena has been vocal about his desire to win his 17th world championship to break his and Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns. After losing the Men's Royal Rumble, The Franchise Player won the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Rhodes' title at WrestleMania. The 47-year-old turned heel following his Elimination Chamber victory and attacked the champion to align himself with The Rock.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested Cena winning the title at The Show of Shows would open the door for several interesting square-offs between the 16-time World Champion and several top babyfaces, including CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn. He also claimed top heel Drew McIntyre could turn babyface to battle the Hollywood megastar.

"Think of all the babyfaces that are on the roster now; that you could do matches with John Cena. You could do a Randy Orton vs. John Cena match, where it's babyface Randy Orton vs. heel John Cena. Who would have ever thought? You know, you can do CM Punk vs. John Cena, where CM Punk is the babyface and John Cena is the heel. Who would have thought? You could do Jey Uso vs. John Cena. You could do Sami Zayn vs. John Cena. Who knows? You could do Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena, and maybe, it turns Drew McIntyre babyface," he said. [29:27-29:58]

Veteran believes John Cena will end Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title reign at WrestleMania 41

On The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim WWE RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman predicted John Cena's path heading into retirement by the end of this year.

The wrestling veteran and Cena's former travel buddy said that The Greatest of All Time would dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, drop the title at SummerSlam, and then turn babyface again in the last four months of his in-ring career.

"This year is gonna be all about winning the title at 'Mania, maintaining it through the summer, losing it at SummerSlam, and then the last four months, somehow, they turn him back babyface, and then he finishes out with the crowd going bananas for him," he said.

It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstars get a chance to share the ring with Cena before he hangs up his wrestling boots.

