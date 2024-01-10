3 perfect opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40

When WrestleMania season rears its head, many cannot help but think of the performer who is synonymous with the historic event, The Undertaker.

The Deadman made history at the Show of Shows as he was undefeated until 2014 when Brock Lesnar ended his 21-0 streak. The Hall of Famer would have many other matches at 'Mania after his streak ended.

While Taker has been retired for a few years now, many are still pining for him to have one more match, given that his final showing in 2020 took place in front of no fans.

Rumors of The Deadman's return sparked this week after former WWE referee Mike Chioda stated on his Monday Mailbag podcast that Taker is in "great shape" and could get into the ring if he wanted to.

Therefore, we are going to take a look at three WWE Superstars The Undertaker could do battle with at WrestleMania 40.

#3. The Phenom faces an old foe at WrestleMania

In 2014, at WrestleMania 30, The Phenom put his 21-0 streak on the line when he faced off against Brock Lesnar. To the shock of many the 20-year-plus streak would come to an end as The Beast Incarnate picked up the biggest win of his career.

Fast forward ten years, and many fans are still unhappy with the company's choice to have Taker lose at the Showcase of the Immortals.

While it would not rectify the loss, it would be great for fans to see The Undertaker get revenge against Lesnar at 'Mania 10 years after their iconic showdown.

Despite Lesnar playing a stern character on screen, The Deadman recently shed some light on what Brock is like behind the scenes while speaking to Inside The Ropes.

"Brock’s a special talent, everybody knows the talent that Brock has. WWE was always going to be there for him… And then when he came back, his career picked up right where he left off. But I think the world of Brock, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for his business acumen and his knowledge of the business," said Taker. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

#2. The Scottish Warrior goes for The Deadman

One performer who currently does not seem to have a clear path to WrestleMania 40 as of yet is Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion recently lost to Seth Rollins in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship, and although he has declared for the Royal Rumble match, many do not expect him to win the marquee battle royal.

To stand out from the rest of the roster, Drew may want to call out The Phenom ahead of the Show of Shows to prove that he is still the toughest star in the company.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, The Undertaker, who worked with Scotsman in 2019, praised McIntyre for always wanting to improve upon himself as a performer despite having been a part of the business for many years.

"I don’t believe there’s ever been a time that I showed up and Drew [McIntyre] didn’t at least ask me if I’ve been watching him and what suggestions I have. There’s a lot of people who get to where Drew is at and they think they have it figured out so they stop growing sometimes. With Drew, he has this drive within him that he knows there’s more there for him and he wants to figure it out and be the very best he can be." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

#1. Taker takes on a Prizefighter

One performer who has had great runs at WrestleMania in recent years is Kevin Owens. Last year, he and Sami Zayn main-evented Night One as they defeated The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

In 2022, he was put in a very prestigious spot as he was entrusted to face Stone Cold Steve Austin in what was the Texas Rattlesnake's first match in 19 years.

Speaking to the Sportsman, Owens revealed that he was almost set to face The Deadman at the Show of Shows in 2016 before plans changed.

"Things shifted and that was the year that Shane McMahon returned and obviously at the time my standing with the company compared to Shane coming back after all those years, the thought was probably that Shane vs The Undertaker was a huge match. But I know it was on the table and it was heavily discussed and it obviously would have been amazing for my first WrestleMania to be in there with The Undertaker." [H/T ITRWrestling]

Given how safe he was in the ring with a seasoned performer like Stone Cold, KO may be the perfect star to face Taker should he choose to make his triumphant return to the ring at WrestleMania.

