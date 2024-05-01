3 perfect scenarios for Roman Reigns' WWE return after WrestleMania 40 loss

At WrestleMania 40 last month Roman Reigns' historic 1316-day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came to an end as he lost to Cody Rhodes in an emotional main event matchup.

For over the past year or so, the Head of The Table has worked a more part-time role and with him no longer champion fans are expecting to be absent from the ring for quite some time.

In his absence, fans have begun to speculate as to how and when The Tribal Chief will come back. Therefore we are going to take a look at three ways Roman Reigns can make his huge return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3. The Tribal Chief cashes in for a career-first victory

During his 12 years in the WWE, Roman has won almost everything there is for him to win, from major singles championships, Tag Team gold, and the Royal Rumble match.

One huge WWE win that has alluded to him however is the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Tribal Chief knows all too well about the career-altering case as he was the victim of a cash-in in 2015 after Sheamus quickly ended his reign as WWE Champion at Survivor Series.

While many fans expect him to make his return to World Wrestling Entertainment later this year or the next, Reigns could make his return on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto and capture the briefcase.

This victory would certainly put him on a clear and direct path back to both Cody Rhodes and the championship that he lost at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Roman Reigns gets ready to rumble

While many fans would like to see Roman Reigns back in the WWE sooner rather than later, the actuality is that he is expected to be away for quite some time.

The longer he does indeed spend away the more likelihood of him returning as a beloved babyface also seems plausible, even though he has worked as a heel for the past three and a half years or so.

A great way The Tribal Chief could make his shocking return to the company could be at the 2025 Royal Rumble with him entering the match and then winning to go on the main event of the show of shows once again.

Reigns is certainly no stranger to winning the Royal Rumble as he famously won it in 2015 before going on his first WrestleMania main event.

#1. The Bloodline 2.0 gets humbled by WWE's Head of The Table

During Reigns' absence, his faction The Bloodline has taken on a new life with Solo Sikoa enlisting the help of a debuting Tama Tonga. Since then the pair have looked to do things their way, with or without The Tribal Chief's blessing.

Many are also expecting Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns' cousin, to join the new look Bloodline as he has reportedly signed a deal with the WWE.

With Sikoa, Tonga, and potentially Fatu in The Bloodline, fans may also see the return of The Rock as he looks to take over as the Head of The Table. This could then lead to Roman having to reunite with The Usos as well as Sami Zayn, with the original Bloodline having to take down the new one.

One person who feels that a Bloodline Civil War of sorts is inevitable is the WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who recently gave his thoughts on how Roman Reigns could return whilst speaking on Busted Open Radio.

"They are going to plug people in that are going to add to the story, and not water down the story. Characters that can pick a side — ‘I’m with The Rock for this reason, I’m with Roman for this reason’ because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now. That story is right there — Rock’s version of The Bloodline, Roman’s version of The Bloodline. When you tell this story the right way, you’ll eventually get to something big. And what do you think they’ll try to get to? They’ll try to get to Survivor Series and we might have a Bloodline-esque WarGames match."

Fans will get their first look at the new Bloodline in action this coming weekend at Backlash in Lyon, France as Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga take on the fan-favorite duo of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback