3 Possible directions for Becky Lynch after WWE Payback 2023

Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in an incredible Steel Cage match at WWE Payback 2023. After a hot-and-cold months-long feud, the duo concluded their rivalry with a bang, earning a standing ovation from the Pittsburgh crowd. Stratus' night would go from bad to worse after her loss, as Zoey Stark ended her association with the Hall of Famer with a vicious Z360.

The Canadian legend will likely take a break before returning for a WrestleMania 40 feud, but what's next for The Man? Where does Lynch go from here after one of the biggest non-title victories of her career?

Let's explore three possible directions for Becky Lynch after her huge WWE Payback 2023 win.

#3: Becky Lynch could turn a totally new page after WWE Payback 2023

Over the past few months, Becky Lynch has exhausted almost every type of match with Trish Stratus (and Zoey Stark) on WWE RAW. They have brawled all over arenas, in a steel cage, on weekly television, and on premium live events. The opening match at Payback felt like a definitive conclusion to their program, meaning everyone involved should be moving on to something new.

For The Man, this could mean facing a whole new opponent, one she has never faced. It could be Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, or another underutilized member of the RAW women's roster.

Lynch has become a specialist in elevating up-and-coming talent in recent years, so she could look to boost a talent after vanquishing Stratus.

#2: Becky Lynch could confront WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch was recently involved in an interesting online exchange with WWE NXT Women's champion Tiffany Stratton. After the latter erroneously mentioned Big Time Becks as one of her predecessors, the six-time women's champion offered a cheeky response. Lynch stated that she had not held the women's title on NXT "...yet."

The Buff Barbie added fuel to this fire with a dismissive remark about The Irish Lass Kicker in a backstage interview. She was then ringside for the latter's decisive win over Trish Stratus at Payback, later interrupting the star's post-match interview.

The two could easily escalate that simmering tension into a feud, possibly culminating in an NXT Women's Title match at Fastlane or No Mercy.

#1: Becky Lynch could pursue the WWE Women's World Title after Payback 2023

It's bound to happen at some point

It has long been rumored that Becky Lynch is one of the top candidates to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, in recent weeks, fans have seemingly found a new favorite in a possibly returning Liv Morgan. Should Morgan be in line for a Royal Rumble return, the company could bring forward a planned Lynch-Ripley feud.

This could mean another multi-month feud for The Man, this time against The Eradicator. This would do wonders for Ripley's championship momentum heading into the end of the year and leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Big Time Becks could then branch off to a non-title 'Mania feud, as she's a "made" star who doesn't need a title to be relevant.

