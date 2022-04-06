3 possible directions for Kevin Owens Following WrestleMania 38

On what will go down as one of the greatest WrestleMania weekends in WWE history, Kevin Owens found himself in what is sure to be one of the most memorable matches of his entire career.

Although it started out as just another edition of The KO Show, Stone Cold Steve Austin shocked the world as he agreed to an official match in lieu of simply just talking.

If you have no idea what went down next, Austin proceeded to give KO a Texas-sized beatdown all over AT&T Stadium and won via pinfall after a Stone Cold Stunner.

The next night on RAW featured a confrontation between Kevin Owens and Elias Ezekiel where the two argued over whether or not the latter's name change was accurate.

Where is this Ezekiel/Owens feud going to go? What does this mean for Kevin Owens' future?

Read on for 3 possibilities.

#3 Kevin Owens & Ezekiel equals pure comedy gold for weeks to come

Kevin Owens may be revered for his in-ring capabilities, but he's also shown that his mic skills and wit are two reasons why he's such a remarkable talent.

His time with Chris Jericho and his recent back-and-forth with Stone Cold prior to their match at WrestleMania are just two examples of KO's comedic mic skills.

Seeing as how his new storyline with Ezekiel stems mainly from something as light-hearted as a name change, a little bit of humor might come as expected. We already got some during this week's episode of RAW.

When you add the fact that Ezekiel was able to elicit a great deal of laughter from the WWE Universe as Elias, this new saga could make for great television.

#2 Kevin Owens feuds with Dr. Ezekiel, Mr. Elias

Elias was out of action for several months prior to making his return as Ezekiel on the April 4 edition of RAW. It was heavily implied that the man we knew as Elias was "dead" in a number of promos before his return.

While this death came off as a burial of the persona, it now seems apparent that Elias is no longer with us and his brother Ezekiel is now following in his footsteps as a pro wrestler.

It's possible that this could all just be a ruse to get under the skin of KO in order to cause frustration.

It's also possible that Elias has become a delusional mad man who suffers from a severe case of multiple personality disorder and is so far gone that he doesn't know who he truly is anymore.

#1 Kevin Owens & Ezekiel as a formidable heel tag team in WWE

It was October 1, 2018. Elias and Owens sat smack dab in the center of the ring. In the midst of hyping up their tag team match with John Cena & Bobby Lashley, Elias decided to take a shot at Seattle by comparing the senselessness of Cena & Lashley teaming up to having a basketball team there.

The Seattle crowd retaliated by booing Elias & KO out of the building that night. Moreover, when Owens attempted to speak afterwards, Seattle proceeded to boo the duo even louder.

The chemistry between Owens and Elias was off the charts that night and gave reason to believe that if these two were to become a permanent tag team, they'd fare well.

Although they may be foes for the time being, a change of heart between two WWE Superstars isn't uncommon.

