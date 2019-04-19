×
3 Possible feuds for AJ Styles on WWE Raw

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
131   //    19 Apr 2019, 00:36 IST

The Phenomenal One
Fans eagerly await the annual Superstar Shake-Up after the Showcase of Immortals. The Shake-Up took place this week, and it took Raw and SmackDown Live by storm as we saw some shocking things. Two unforeseen surprises happened as AJ Styles got traded to RAW and Roman Reigns joined SmackDown Live. The blue brand is the house that AJ Styles built, and it is unusual to see him on the red brand. Following a victory at the Show of Shows against Randy Orton, the Phenomenal One already proved his supremacy on SmackDown Live.

Styles got drafted to SmackDown Live when Vince McMahon's billion dollar company reintroduced the brand split in 2016. The veteran superstar stayed in the blue brand three years until the Superstar Shake-Up this week. Styles had several memorable bouts on SmackDown Live where he won the WWE Title twice and the US Title twice. As a matter of fact, Styles' last WWE Championship reign lasted 371 days which was the eighth longest World Title reign in history.

Styles is expected to shine on the flagship show. Here we discuss three best possible opponents for the Phenomenal One on RAW.

#3 Bobby Lashley

Will we see this?
Will we see this?

Bobby Lashley could be a great opponent for Styles on RAW. Lashley had a lengthy feud with Finn Balor which started after Royal Rumble this year. The rivalry ended at the Show of Shows where Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Bobby Lashley returned to the company last year after WrestleMania 34. Since he earned his name in MMA and other promotions, he was expected to get a significant push. However, it did not happen as he had a substandard run until January this year when he grabbed the Intercontinental Title.

With a noteworthy rivalry against Finn Balor, the All Mighty Bobby Lashley has obtained a significant momentum. The two-time Intercontinental Champion is currently one of the best heels on the red brand, and he could have an astounding feud with Styles who is a face. Moreover, the involvement of Lio Rush could make the feud exciting. 

