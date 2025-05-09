3 Possible finishes for Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs LA Knight & Damian Priest on SmackDown

At WWE Backlash, Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre are set to challenge Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Tonight's go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown will see Fatu & Sikoa against the makeshift alliance of Priest & Knight in tag team action, which should be a glimpse of what the WWE Universe can expect at the PLE.

Ad

Given the rather underwhelming hype for the PLE, WWE needs to create waves in a major way tonight. Keeping that in mind, we shall now look at three possible finishes to the aforementioned tag team match that should fuel interest levels for the Fatal Four-Way at Backlash.

#3. Drew McIntyre could interfere and lay out everybody, or at least try to...

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Drew McIntyre had a stellar 2024, and his feud with CM Punk was perhaps the highlight of not just his year, but WWE's entire year.

Ad

Trending

Many fans thought he deserved a far better spot at WrestleMania than he got. Thus, having him beat some of WWE's hottest talents, such as Jacob Fatu and LA Knight, on his way to winning his first United States Championship and becoming a Grand Slam Champion, could be the perfect way to make it up to him.

McIntyre is curiously not part of tonight's tag team match, but this could be another carefully devised scheme by The Scottish Psychopath. He could interrupt the proceedings and gain the physical and psychological advantage heading into St. Louis.

Ad

Then again, with four other men, this could backfire on McIntyre, devolving into an all-out chaotic brawl.

#2. Jacob Fatu might destroy LA Knight & Damian Priest after they fail to coexist

While the WWE Universe has all the love for the man they call the Megastar, he is not exactly someone you'd want on your team. The man has a massive ego and issues with John Cena (nice guy John Cena), even when all Cena is trying to do is help him.

Ad

Knight has a chip on his shoulder regardless of whether he has a belt, but without his United States Championship, all he has is a chip on his shoulder, which doesn't help him make calmer decisions. Priest, meanwhile, has already felt the pain of betrayal when titles are involved.

Ad

To make a long story short, both men will need to be on their best behavior to somehow make it through their match without going after one another, and this could allow Jacob Fatu to show them exactly what is in store for them at Backlash.

#1. Solo Sikoa might cost Jacob Fatu the match

The conflict between Jacob fatu and Solo Sikoa has been brewing since Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns and stopped having any remotely justifiable claims of being The Tribal Chief.

Ad

Fatu quickly shut him down a few weeks ago on SmackDown when Sikoa tried to hog credit for his United States Championship win. So, could Sikoa betray Fatu as soon as tonight? The answer is... not likely at all.

Ad

However, Sikoa could end up being the one to take the pin at the hands of either LA Knight or Damian Priest, further infuriate Jacob Fatu, and build to their eventual and inevitable feud.

Once again, a post-match scenario might see McIntyre get involved, and with Sikoa already out of the picture after having been taken out by the babyfaces, a brawl between the four gold-thirsty men could add a massive amount of interest ahead of their match tomorrow night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of thinks about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you." Alright, maybe not the last part.



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.



Beyond wrestling, snooker remains Tathya's top priority alongside academics. He promotes snooker and billiards through written content and multimedia for The Sportal, Apex Sports, and independently. Know More