3 Possible opponents for Goldberg's rumoured WWE return

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.84K // 01 May 2019, 16:02 IST

Goldberg: WWE return on the cards?

It's not official but rumours are rampant that WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg is on his way back to WWE.

He has been listed as a name that is scheduled to appear at WWE's upcoming Saudi Arabia event, on June 7, 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Goldberg will be actually competing at the event or not. However, it is extremely possible. Last year's two Saudi Arabia shows saw a host of WWE legends compete such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and most famously Shawn Michaels in his first match in eight years at Crown Jewel in November 2019.

The Saudi Arabia family enjoy seeing WWE's former top stars competing at the show and it's perfectly reasonable to assume they would like to see Goldberg return to the ring as well.

For his part, Goldberg may be game too. The former WCW World Champion willingly returned to WWE in November 2016 to take on Brock Lesnar. He famously beat the "Beast" in less than 90 seconds and embarked on a memorable nostalgia run which lasted until Wrestlemania 33.

Goldberg surprisingly defeated Kevin Owens to lift the Universal Title at Fastlane 2017 (his third World title) and lost a return match to Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Their five minute sprint was one of the best matches on the card.

Now, at the age of 52, can Goldberg still bring it in the ring. Famed for his dynamic, fast paced and short bouts. there is every chance that "Da Man" can still contribute to WWE, even in his advancing years.

Despite his tumultuous relationship with WWE, during his 2003-04 run with the company, he is now on much better terms with the sports entertainment powerhouse, evidenced by his Hall of Fame induction in 2018.

Who could Goldberg face in WWE if he is to return to the ring in June?

#3 Shawn Michaels

Goldberg defended the World Heavyweight Championship versus Michaels in 2003

WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels returned to the ring at the last Saudi Arabia event in November 2018 in a calamitous bout in which he was the standout performer, despite not having wrestled for almost a decade.

His tag partner, Triple H was injured early on and was unable to properly contribute and Kane and The Undertaker both looked like they should be sitting in a retirement home not fighting in a wrestling ring.

However, in a short sprint with Goldberg, could Michaels contribute something more memorable as a potential in-ring swansong?

Goldberg and Michaels competed in a memorable World title match on Raw back in Autumn 2003 in which "Da Man" successfully defended his title.

Could the winner be different in a rematch, some sixteen years later?

It could definitely be a worthwhile nostalgia encounter, that's for certain.

