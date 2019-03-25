3 Possible opponents for Kurt Angle on WWE Raw tonight (25 March 2019)

Kurt Angle has been squaring off against current era's Superstars as his Farewell Tour approaches its end.

After nearly 20 years of entertaining the Professional Wrestling fans, Kurt Angle is ready to hang up his boots and walk into the sunset. The Olympic Gold Medalist is all set to participate in his final match at WrestleMania 35. He announced year-long rival Baron Corbin as his final opponent.

The announcement did not sit well with members of the WWE Universe though. There was immense backlash all over the Social Media this past week. Word has been going around that WWE is reconsidering Angle's final opponent (most likely John Cena). No matter who ends up facing Angle at WrestleMania, it is guaranteed to be a classic as the Wrestling Machine is more than capable of carrying a match by himself.

In addition to announcing his retirement match, Angle also declared that he would be competing against various Superstars on the Road to WrestleMania. Until now, he has defeated Apollo Crews and Chad Gable. He is all set to face AJ Styles, this week on Smackdown Live. This leaves the room for only two more matches before Wrestlemania 35, one of which will most likely take place tonight on Raw.

So, here are 3 possible opponents for Kurt Angle to square against, as his Farewell Tour enters its penultimate week.

#3 Elias

A match with Kurt Angle will surely elevate the Drifter.

Elias has been a part of Raw since 2017, around the same time Angle was appointed as the General Manager. The two have been a part of various segments on Raw together. It's a well-known fact that Elias' ability to control the crowd is second to none in the modern era. Despite strong mic skills, a charismatic personality, and decent in-ring skills, the Drifter has not been able to indulge in a decent story-line yet.

This year at WrestleMania 35, Elias is scheduled to headline the musical act during the show, a segment that will most likely end with him getting interrupted by a household name. As Angle's Farewell tour has already brought out incredible matches out of Chad Gable and Apollo Crews, it is time Elias gets a chance to shine too. A solid outing with the Olympic Gold Medalist might be what's needed for Elias to finally unlock the door of opportunity.

