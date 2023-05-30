3 possible opponents for Matt Riddle in next week's Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE RAW

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is next in line for the Money in the Bank qualifiers match. This was revealed by the star during a backstage interview that aired after Cody Rhodes' promo. The segment also gave a teaser on his cash-in attempt, should The Original Bro win the briefcase.

Austin Theory previously cashed in for the United States Championship rather than a world title. A similar thing could be witnessed if Riddle wins the Money in the Bank this year. Gunther has dared him to cash in for the Intercontinental Championship, and they have a deep-rooted history.

For now, Matt Riddle needs to focus on his next opponent. Here are three possible opponents for the WWE RAW star in next week's Money in the Bank qualifying match.

#3. JD McDonagh

Drafted to WWE RAW during a SmackDown Lowdown episode, JD McDonagh has only had one singles match so far, and it resulted in a countout draw against Dolph Ziggler.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has potential but needs more exposure. Weekly performances in the red brand will do his popularity a world of good.

Irrespective of win or loss, JD is one of those heels who can make their opponent look good in the ring. He put over Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov during his feuds for the NXT Title. A competitive display of athleticism awaits fans if WWE is planning to book Matt Riddle vs. JD McDonagh.

#2. Damian Priest

Since The Judgement Day is looking to dominate the WWE RAW roster, the company could logically pit a member in the Money in the Bank plans. They can take inspiration from the 19-minute spectacle put up by Damian Priest and Matt Riddle at the end of September last year.

Priest's strength was matched by Riddle's resilience. If The Original Bro wins again, it would likely result in an all-out war with The Judgement Day. He could then team up with Seth Rollins.

The former rivals can settle their past issues by assisting each other against a common enemy, organically bolstering their babyface characters.

#1. Ludwig Kaiser could step up to Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle was rumored to be Gunther's next opponent. Their backstage confrontation on WWE RAW apparently confirmed it. Triple H may look to intensify the heat between the two by pitting Ludwig Kaiser against Riddle.

A potential win for Matt Riddle against The Ring General's trusted ally will substantially develop their story. On the contrary, Gunther could cost The Original Bro his shot at the Money in the Bank and jumpstart their rivalry.

Another interesting story could develop in the meantime. Kaiser qualifying for the London event and fighting for himself will be a teaser of a potential turn against Gunther.

Two participants were confirmed for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after the May 29 episode of WWE RAW. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz and Bronson Reed, respectively. It remains to be seen if another acclaimed babyface joins them.

