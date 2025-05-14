3 Possible opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is the next premium live event of the company. The PLE is set to air live on June 7, 2025, from Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA. Now, names like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins & more are officially part of WWE's promotional poster for the event.
One of the notable names missing is Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief has been on hiatus from the company since being destroyed by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, with the recent return of CM Punk, there are chances that Reigns may return soon.
This increases the chances of the Original Tribal Chief participating in MITB this year. In this article, we will discuss three possible opponents for Roman Reigns if he competes at Money in the Bank 2025.
#3. Roman Reigns might clash against Bron Breakker in a singles match
Bron Breakker was the one who destroyed Reigns on RAW after Mania. This happened when the OTC was about to attack the Visionary before Bron jumped in and speared the former Undisputed Champion. Even the Dog of WWE connected with a barricade spear at the ringside of Roman, putting more damage to his body.
Seeking vengeance for this assault, Roman Reigns may clash against the former NXT Champion at Money in the Bank 2025.
#2. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker in a tag team match
CM Punk & Sami Zayn are scheduled to lock horns against Rollins and Breakker in a tag team bout at WWE SNME. However, if the Best in the World fails to defeat the heel alliance, Roman may return to accompany him, setting up a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025.
Back at WarGames last year, the OTC and the Voice of the Voiceless were in a team to take down the new Bloodline. This time, they will reunite to take revenge against Seth Rollins' heel alliance.
#1. The OTC may contest in WWE's traditional Money in the Bank ladder match
Like every year, the traditional MITB ladder match is set to take place this year, too. If WWE avoids putting Roman Reign in the above matches, fans could witness him competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match 2025.
It's been long since the Ula Fala owner has been the World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. So, in an attempt to reclaim the throne, Reigns might decide to enter and participate in the MITB ladder match in 2025.