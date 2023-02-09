3 possible outcomes to The Usos vs. Ricochet and Braun Strowman for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

If you missed the last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, you might be shocked to learn that Braun Strowman and Ricochet are currently the number one contenders for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Their opponents? Well, you know them by now. They are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

To some, this title match may seem like just another tag team championship bout, a total fluke for Braun and Ricochet, and a total mix-match in terms of experience.

But given the recent actions of Jey Uso, others see a different story. One in which the challengers are surprisingly crowned the new titleholders.

Here are three possible outcomes for The Usos vs. Ricochet and Braun Strowman for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

#3 Jey leaves Jimmy (and the rest of The Bloodline) high and dry

It's been considered one of the greatest angles in modern wrestling history for a good reason. Sami Zayn's recent surge in popularity has been nothing short of spectacular! But along with this admiration came a certain disdain from The Tribal Chief.

As seen at this year's Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, excluding Jey Uso, maliciously assaulted both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Though Jey was all for Owens' onslaught, he was seen rolling out of the ring, looking somber as Zayn was getting attacked by the rest of his Bloodline cohorts.

Jey hasn't been seen since, and it begs the question, will he even show up for the title match this week despite claims from Jimmy that he will?

#2 Jey shows up and "accidentally" costs The Usos the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

If you think the first entry is a bit too anticlimactic. Maybe the second point is up your alley.

Jimmy Uso recently stated that he hasn't heard from his brother and that if Jey wasn't speaking to him, his twin wouldn't be speaking to the rest of the group either. Perhaps he will hear something before the latest SmackDown. Jey might assure his brother that he'll be there, only to cost them the titles in an act of defiance to The Tribal Chief.

That could happen, but we all know Roman Reigns doesn't care about his cousins being the tag team champions. He doesn't care (in the storyline) about his family, period. He just manipulates them. His current gimmick is based around him being a walking, breathing, pure unadulterated narcissist, and they live to be the center of attention.

Reigns may not care about the WWE Tag Title loss, but Jey costing his team the titles could be his way of showing disrespect. Everyone knows how The Head of the Table feels about people who don't respect him.

#1 Jey baits Sami Zayn into a false sense of security before the match; he attacks him, then carries on his business as usual!

Besides the outpouring of love for Sami Zayn and the utter disdain the fans showed Reigns due to his actions, there were also plenty of cheers heard when Jey walked out on his Bloodline brethren during their attack on the former Sami Uso.

We've been discussing the possibility of Jey continuing his run as a rogue Uce who went into business for himself, but what about the possibility of a swerve?

For one, this would garner a great deal of heat. Over the past month, Jey has won over the WWE Universe with his compassion for Sami. No one cares that it's part of a storyline as well. Fans are totally buying into Jey as the voice of reason in the faction.

What better way to pull on WWE fans' heartstrings than by taking them for an emotional rollercoaster ride of uncertainty? What better way to add insult to injury than by booking The Usos to successfully defend their tag team titles after a hint of an implosion?

How would you like to see the match turn out? Sound off in the comments below.

