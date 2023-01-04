3 Possible reasons why Alexa Bliss attacked an official on WWE RAW

The entire wrestling world was talking about Alexa Bliss after her match against Bianca Belair this week on WWE RAW. What happened to her was nothing short of bizarre to watch, but there's no doubt that it has intrigued us for the coming weeks.

Bliss had a good scrap with Belair, but all it took for her to snap was one Bray Wyatt firefly logo. Before that, she was also distracted by what looked like someone wearing an Uncle Howdy mask. The entire thing was a slow unraveling of her psyche, with her attacking the referee in charge of the match to the shock of everyone watching.

Given The Goddess' rather underwhelming run for months, it's nice to see her have some direction. With the segment firmly behind us, we explore three possible reasons why Alexa Bliss attacked an official on WWE RAW.

#3 On our list of possible reasons why Alexa Bliss attacked an official on WWE RAW: She deliberately wanted to prolong her feud with Bianca Belair

Is Bliss playing Belair like a fiddle?

While everyone is out here debating the Bray Wyatt vs. Uncle Howdy conspiracy theories (and more on them later), Triple H and his team may be on to something else. Alexa Bliss has been feuding with Bianca Belair with a chip on her shoulder, always acting like she has something to prove.

While this is a remote possibility, Bliss could be the one playing mind games with Belair. She knows she needs everything at her disposal to dethrone The EST, which is why she could trick Bianca into believing that someone else is at fault.

This strategy would surely dupe the champion and make her vulnerable to The Goddess' best shot.

#2 Bray Wyatt got into her head

The apparent answer to Alexa Bliss attacking the referee on WWE RAW is the Bray Wyatt link WWE has been teasing for a few weeks. Something happens to her whenever his firefly logo flashes on the screen. This could have been why the events that took place on Monday transpired the way they did.

Bliss' connection with Wyatt is well-documented, having been associated with him during the pandemic era. A reunion would be great for both parties and give them both something significant to do.

The former women's champion becoming the women's division's X-factor would lend her a massive boost of credibility and return her to her former glory.

#1 Uncle Howdy is manipulating Bray Wyatt through Bliss

Here's the one we think could be a cracker of a possibility. Bray Wyatt's issues with Uncle Howdy have been intriguing. The latter attacking him with Sister Abigail on the latest episode of SmackDown was stellar stuff, creating what could be an all-out war between them.

We all know Wyatt is a master manipulator, but what if Howdy was behind Alexa Bliss' attack on the referee? Think about it - before Wyatt's graphic flashed on the screen, someone wearing a Howdy mask distracted her. What if the creepy figure is trying to one-up the former Eater of Worlds by trying to get to Bliss before he does?

The theory makes sense if WWE commits to the feud between Wyatt and Howdy. We hope Little Miss Bliss is getting caught in the crosshairs of the masked madman instead of the former Fiend because that is just more interesting.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes