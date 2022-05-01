3 Possible reasons why Ciampa attacked Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali made his return to programming this past week on WWE RAW. This came after he revealed that he had requested his release from the company in January. He interrupted a Miz TV segment, which also involved the United States Champion, Theory.

It ultimately set-up a one-on-one match between the former Retribution leader and The A-Lister. Ali surprised The Miz and picked up the win, but as he headed up the entrance ramp, he was blindsided by RAW's latest newcomer from NXT, Ciampa. The Blackheart stood tall as he looked down on Ali, but no reason was provided for his seemingly random attack.

With that being said, let's look at three reasons why Ciampa attacked Mustafa Ali on RAW.

#3 Ciampa saw the returning Mustafa Ali as somebody looking to steal his spot

Since his arrival from NXT, Tommaso Ciampa hasn't really had an opportunity to show the WWE audience what he's all about just yet. So could it be that The Blackheart has taken Mustafa Ali's immediate thrust back into the spotlight to heart?

The former NXT Champion may perhaps highlight all of his success on the former black-and-gold brand, making it clear that he's earned his spot, whereas Ali's last venture with the Retribution stable failed. This can immediately kickstart a story where both men try to prove themselves.

#2 Ciampa took Ali's request to leave WWE in January personally

"You say you don't want to be here, but I've scratched and clawed to make it here, so how dare you turn your back," could be uttered by Ciampa to Ali. After The Miz brought up the former Cruiserweight Classic competitor's request to leave WWE in January, this could be used as a storyline going forward.

Ciampa could be on the warpath to teach Mustafa Ali a lesson. His attack on RAW last week may explain that it was a reminder that you should never turn your back because you never know what the consequences may be. A series of matches could take place, with Tommaso attempting to force Ali out of the company.

#1 Ciampa was instructed by Edge to make an impact

Edge and Damian Priest have now aligned together

One particular thing to note from Ciampa's attack on Mustafa Ali was just how random the incident was. It literally came out of nowhere. Why would the breakout star do such a thing? Of course, on NXT, we've seen him turn to the dark side, but could something more sinister be at play this time around?

Over the next few weeks, The Blackheart may remain tight-lipped about why he attacked Mustafa Ali to keep the WWE Universe guessing. After a potential match at a future premium live event between the pair, with Ciampa picking up the victory, Edge and Damian Priest may make their way down to the ring to inaugurate the star into their new faction after proving his worth.

Why do you think Tommaso Ciampa attacked Mustafa Ali? Let us know in the comments section below!

