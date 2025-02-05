3 Possible replacements for Jey Uso if he gives up his WrestleMania 41 main event spot

Jey Uso shocked the world by winning the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match. The YEET Master made a thunderous appearance on RAW on Netflix this week, where the crowd expressed their love and support for him. The Samoan twin also delivered an emotional promo on the show but was soon confronted by Gunther.

Jey Uso's victory received mixed reactions on the internet, but that didn’t seem to be the case with the live crowd in the arena, as they passionately supported him. However, as The Road to WrestleMania 41 guarantees to be full of surprises, one potential twist could see Jey Uso being replaced in his 'Mania spot.

In this article, we will discuss three possible replacements for The YEET Master if he gives up his WrestleMania 41 main event spot.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#3. Roman Reigns might force Jey Uso to give up his WrestleMania 41 spot

Expand Tweet

One of the potential candidates to replace The YEET Master is none other than the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. It’s important to note that Jey is still part of the OG Bloodline, where Roman serves as the leader. Previously, when The Tribal Chief was a villainous figure, he often commanded his faction members and even forced Jey to do his bidding.

If WWE plans to turn Reigns into a full-fledged villain once again, it wouldn’t be surprising if Roman forces Jey Uso to give up his spot so he can challenge for the gold at WrestleMania. Before the Royal Rumble PremiumLive Event, Paul Heyman even stated in a promo that Reigns is focused on regaining the Undisputed WWE Title at 'Mania.

To fulfill this goal, the Original Tribal Chief might pressure the OG Bloodline member to relinquish his WrestleMania 41 spot. This allows Roman to replace him and secure a world title shot at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#2. CM Punk is another potential candidate to replace Jey

Expand Tweet

CM Punk failed to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, but that doesn’t mean he can’t find his way into the main event of WrestleMania 41. As of now, The Best in the World has qualified for Elimination Chamber 2025, where he will clash with John Cena and four others for a chance at a world title match at 'Mania.

However, if Punk fails once again, he might turn to Paul Heyman to redeem the favor he’s owed and attempt to pressure Jey Uso into giving up his WrestleMania spot. The Voice of the Voiceless has never main-evented at The Grandest Stage of Them All. If he loses at Elimination Chamber, his chances of winning a world title at 'Mania could slip away.

To keep his dream alive, he might ask The Wiseman to use his influence over the OG Bloodline member. This could be done if Heyman convinces Jey Uso to relinquish his spot so Punk can take his place, repaying the favor Paul owes him.

#1. The Final Boss might assert his authority

Expand Tweet

The Rock is a member of the TKO Board of Directors, which grants him more power than a typical WWE Superstar. This increases the chances that The People's Champion could be a candidate to force Jey Uso to give up his WrestleMania spot. Last year, seeds were planted for a potential Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock title showdown.

However, that match never took place. Instead, on RAW Netflix's debut episode earlier this year, The Final Boss broke character by hugging and embracing Cody Rhodes. If WWE plans a major twist on The Road to WrestleMania, fans could see The Rock returning in his Final Boss persona.

Upon his return, he might use his authority as a member of the Board of Directors to pressure The YEET Master into relinquishing his spot. Once Jey is taken out, The Rock could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback