4 Reasons why Jey Uso should choose Gunther over Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania 41 opponent

On WWE RAW on Netflix, following the Royal Rumble PLE, Jey Uso made an emotional appearance and delivered a heartfelt promo. The YEET Master thanked the fans for their support and admitted that he had never envisioned a singles run like this before, but now he is fully prepared. He also expressed gratitude to his family, acknowledging their influence on his journey.

However, the emotional moment was interrupted by Gunther, who made his way to the ring. The Ring General banished the idea of facing Jey at WrestleMania 41, stating that a match against Uso doesn’t suit him.

In this article, we will discuss four reasons why Jey Uso should choose Gunther over Cody Rhodes as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

#4. Cody Rhodes is a friend of Jey Uso

Since Jey Uso has fully embraced his role as a babyface, his strong friendship with Cody Rhodes has been a key part of his character development. The two stars not only share a deep bond on screen, but they also won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship by defeating The Judgment Day.

Additionally, Jey played a crucial role in helping Rhodes at WrestleMania, bringing him one step closer to finishing his story. With this history in mind, the OG Bloodline member should choose Gunther over Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania opponent.

Facing his close friend could create an emotional barrier, preventing Jey from giving his all in the ring.

#3. Gunther has already beaten him on multiple occasions

While Cody Rhodes is a close friend of Jey Uso, Gunther has recently emerged as one of the dominant forces against The YEET Master. Jey and The Ring General have already clashed several times, with Gunther holding a 0-3 record against the Samoan Twin.

This history creates an ideal setup for Jey to seek vengeance by dethroning Gunther and claiming the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. A victory over The Ring General would not only establish Jey as a top-tier singles competitor but also allow him to right the wrongs of their past encounters.

With all that in mind, it makes perfect sense for Jey Uso to pick Gunther over Cody Rhodes as his opponent at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. The Men's Elimination Chamber match must determine the next challenger for Cody Rhodes

At Elimination Chamber 2025, the Men’s Chamber match is set to take place, with the winner earning a World title opportunity at 'Mania this year. However, the champion that Jey Uso does not choose will face their challenger in this match.

Since Jey and Gunther already have bad blood in the past, their feud makes perfect sense; the Men’s Elimination Chamber match should be for the Undisputed WWE Title. Cody Rhodes recently defeated Kevin Owens in a long-running feud, and now he seemingly lacks a challenger for 'Mania.

Therefore, the Men’s Elimination Chamber match should be for the Undisputed Title instead of the World Heavyweight Championship. This is also why Jey should pick Gunther over Rhodes for WrestleMania 41.

#1. Cody Rhodes must face someone like John Cena or CM Punk

John Cena and others are officially announced for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Therefore, it is essential for the company to provide a better opponent for Rhodes to give the Undisputed Title match value.

The Cenation Leader is already set to give his all in pursuit of his 17th World Title reign. On the other hand, Punk and Rhodes engaged in a heated promo before the Royal Rumble. With that in mind, Jey Uso should choose Gunther, enabling Rhodes to have a bigger match at the Showcase of the Immortals this year.

