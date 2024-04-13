3 possible signs Solo Sikoa will face Roman Reigns following SmackDown

The fallout episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL left fans in utter shock when Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso and the WWE Universe subsequently witnessed the arrival of Tama Tonga in the Stamford-based promotion. Both stars had not only attacked Jimmy but also forced Paul Heyman to acknowledge the same.

This unexpected twist in The Bloodline saga not only shakes the whole landscape of the Stamford-based company but also plants seeds for a potential Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa showdown in the future. Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss three signs of The Enforcer possibly facing The Tribal Chief following SmackDown.

#3. Solo Sikoa seemingly forms a new Bloodline

Expand Tweet

One of the major signs of Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns is the shocking changes made in The Bloodline on the latest episode of SmackDown. Tama Tonga's arrival and joining of The Bloodline is something that even Paul Heyman was amazed by and it seems like an indication that things did not happen with the permission of The Tribal Chief.

So, due to this, there is a high chance that conflicts will arise between The Enforcer and The Tribal Chief whenever the latter returns to the Stamford-based company. The conflict will ultimately lead to a clash between two stars that will indeed add a new layer to the whole Bloodline saga.

#2. Solo Sikoa smashing Paul Heyman's phone

Expand Tweet

Another major sign was dropped by the Stamford-based company during the closing moments of The Bloodline's segment when Solo Sikoa smashed Paul Heyman's mobile phone. This scenario unfolded when Heyman attempted to make a call to Roman Reigns after Solo and Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso.

Meanwhile, when The Enforcer came to know about the same, he snatched Heyman's phone and crushed it with his feet. The aggressive way in which Solo crushed the phone was a clear sign of his present feelings for The Tribal Chief especially after he was no longer the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. So, a similar demeanor will surely be visible when Reigns makes his return and this will probably lead to a match between him and Sikoa.

Even upon Roman's return, it is also possible that Solo Sikoa will force him to put the Ula Fala on the line for their match so that he can claim The Tribal Chief status.

#1. Roman Reigns' potential face turn after his return

Expand Tweet

Since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, there is a strong belief among fans that The Tribal Chief will now make his return as a babyface. Additionally, Solo Sikoa's actions on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown strengthen the chances of Reigns' return as a babyface. So, if the belief comes to fruition, it will be another solid indication of a clash between Reigns and Sikoa.

A match between these two will not only help The Enforcer to escalate his status in the Stamford-based company but also help The Tribal Chief render a heroic reaction following his highly anticipated return.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want Roman Reigns to face Solo Sikoa in the near future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion