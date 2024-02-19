3 possible winners of the Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

This week’s edition of WWE RAW will feature a Last Chance Battle Royal for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Alba Fyre, Michin, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark will attempt to emerge as the last woman standing to qualify for the high-stakes match-up in Perth, Australia.

All of these five women had previously lost their qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown. Alba fell to Naomi. Michin suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Bianca Belair. Baszler was beaten by Becky Lynch. Vega lost to Tiffany Stratton and Stark couldn’t pick up the win against Liv Morgan.

Now that we’ve had a recap of the Last Chance Battle Royal, let’s take a look at the three possible contenders for the final spot in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match:

#3. Shayna Baszler needs to go back to her ruthless ways

Shayna Baszler was booked as an unstoppable force in Triple H’s era of WWE NXT. The Queen of Spades had the entire women’s division in a chokehold until she was stopped by Rhea Ripley. Baszler moved to the main roster where she was a multiple time tag team champion with different partners.

Baszler’s MMA-based wrestling style puts her at a huge advantage against her opponents. The former NXT Women’s Champion knows how to keep her opponent at arm’s length. She could use her grappling skills to tire the rest of the opponents in the Last Chance Battle Royal before throwing them out.

#2. Michin refuses to be a stepping stone anymore

Michin had a great match against IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship several weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Both women went back-and-forth to deliver an incredible match for the WWE Universe at New Year’s Revolution. Unfortunately for Michin and her fans, it just wasn’t her night.

The O.C. member would also lose her 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match opportunity to Bianca Belair. Michin cut a tense post-match interview wherein she refused to be a stepping stone anymore. Tonight could be her night to reclaim her way to Perth, Australia.

#1. Zoey Stark could qualify for 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Zoey Stark arrived on the main roster in 2023. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion spent several months as Trish Stratus’ protégé. She’d eventually turn her back on her mentor following the critically-acclaimed Steel Cage match at Payback 2023.

Stark would fail to beat Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Last Chance Battle Royal is a huge opportunity for her to enter the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Who knows, she might win the contest to get another title shot at Mami on the Grandest Stage of Them All.