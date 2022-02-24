3 potential challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38

This year's WrestleMania is set to be huge for the women's division. Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship after successfully making her return at last month's Royal Rumble and winning the Women's Rumble match.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will face off against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. The EST of WWE is looking for redemption against Lynch after her victory over Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki ASH inside the Elimination Chamber.

But while the RAW and SmackDown Women's title programs are set, the same cannot be said for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. It's been several months since Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH to win the tag titles, but so far the two have only defended the titles in a rematch.

While there are not a lot of active teams in the division at the moment, there are a number of partnerships that can be formed to challenge Carmella and Queen Zelina on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

In this list, we'll look at three potential challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38.

#3. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan could reuinite for WrestleMania and beyond

Sarah Logan was one of the many surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match. While she only lasted 44 seconds in the bout, she was still able to reunite with her old Riott Squad partner Liv Morgan (who lasted an impressive 37 minutes). The two were then eliminated by the Bella Twins.

Since then, Sarah Logan has not appeared on WWE television and Liv Morgan has continued competing as a solo superstar. Morgan has already unsuccessfully challenged Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship and has no obvious program heading into WrestleMania.

With neither yet booked for The Show of Shows, now would be the perfect time for Sarah Logan to return to Monday Night RAW and resume her partnership with Liv Morgan. Once reunited, the two could easily push for the tag titles.

Morgan still has a little momentum with fans. Logan could share in that momentum by fighting alongside the woman she first debuted with. The two winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would make for the perfect feel-good story at WrestleMania.

