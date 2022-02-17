"I would love to come back" - Nikki Bella opens up about potential WWE return

Nikki Bella hopes she and Brie will have a chance to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The two sisters recently competed in the latest Women's Royal Rumble match. The premium live event saw the return of many other female superstars, including Kelly Kelly, Lita, and Mickie James.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked if she and Brie intended to keep wrestling after the the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, she expressed hope but admitted that they could never return and perform full-time.

"We really hope there is an opportunity to go after the tag titles," Nikki Bella admitted. "Being in the ring with Bianca Belair, I would love to come back and work with Bianca. I would love to come back and work with Rhea [Ripley]. I’m a huge fangirl of hers. Just seeing her presence in the ring-up close, I would die to do a story with her. It felt so cool to be in the ring again with Ronda [Rousey]. She is just awesome and has an incredible presence.

"We all had a lot of fun in the locker room after. I really missed it, but I’m in mom mode and things are different now. I was sore for a few days. I can’t lie. The show made me think about how we can come back and do more of a story. Unfortunately, where we are at in our lives Brie and I can never be back full-time. We hope there is something soon or in the future that we can come back and do something. Just getting the taste in the ring made us want more."

Nikki Bella on her Royal Rumble experience

The former WWE Divas Champion said her Royal Rumble return was incredible, and while she was nervous at first, she felt like she didn't miss a beat once she got inside the ring.

"It was so incredible," Nikki Bella said. "Brie and I had a moment where we were selling on the ground during the Rumble. We were thinking, 'This is so awesome.' We just didn’t want it to end. We didn’t want to get out. It felt amazing. We were nervous at first because we hadn’t been in the ring for three years. You can go and practice, but there is nothing like a live crowd and going full at it. It was like riding a bike. We didn’t have to say a word. We didn’t miss a beat."

