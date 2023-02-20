While Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023, The Bloodline family drama was once again out in the open for everyone else to see.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that things haven't been going great for the Samoan faction since Royal Rumble 2023. While Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns at the event, Jey Uso has failed to get on the same page with his family since the PLE.

With Elimination Chamber 2023 now in the rear-view mirror, one question that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is what is next for The Bloodline.

In this piece, we will take a look at three potential directions for the heel faction following the PLE.

#3. Roman Reigns adds The Rock's daughter to The Bloodline

In a very short span of time, Ava Raine, now known as Ava, has shown a lot of potential with an impressive stint on NXT. This has led fans to speculate about WWE potentially adding The Rock's daughter to The Bloodline.

With Sami Zayn now out of the group, plus the uncertainty over Jey Uso's future, Roman Reigns could add Ava to strengthen the faction. This would allow the up-and-coming Superstar to learn and grow under the shadow of one of the best in the business.

Furthermore, this would also keep the doors open for The Rock's potential interference in the storyline down the line.

#2. Jey Uso turns on The Bloodline following the events of Elimination Chamber 2023

During his match against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023, Roman Reigns handed a steel chair to Jey Uso, asking him to hit Zayn. When his Uso cousin refused, The Tribal Chief slapped him before pushing him around.

Given how things unfolded last night at Elimination Chamber 2023, Jey Uso potentially turning on The Head of the Table in the coming days seems highly likely.

Jey has had a fierce rivalry with Roman Reigns in the past. The duo's "I Quit" match at Hell in a Cell 2020 is still fresh in the memory of every WWE fan. It will be interesting to see how WWE books Jey's potential turn on The Bloodline.

#1. The Bloodline feuds with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes

Following his win at the Elimination Chamber 2023, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso attacked Sami Zayn. However, Kevin Owens made a spectacular return and came to the rescue. KO joined forces with his former friend to take out The Bloodline brothers.

Furthermore, a potential feud between the two parties involved could be on the cards in the coming days. Furthermore, with Reigns successfully defending his Undisputed Universal Championship last night, his match against Cody Rhodes is now official for WrestleMania 39. A potential tag team feud against the Usos could be on the cards for Zayn and Owens.

