3 Potential endings to the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is merely a few days away, and tonight, the WWE Universe is set to hear the final words of superstars before their mega-clashes at the Show of Shows. The go-home edition of SmackDown is set to emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Things are bound to get dramatic, with arch-rivals in the same building ahead of their WrestleMania bouts. WWE had a massive lineup for the weekly show with John Cena returning, a World Tag Team title bout, an Andre the Giant memorial Battle Royal, and much more to ensure fans' interest in the Show of Shows peaks to the next level.

This article looks at three potential endings to the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment:

#3. The Rock could return to WWE SmackDown

The Final Boss hasn’t been seen on WWE television since John Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Rock’s absence has affected the build of the Rhodes-Cena Undisputed Championship saga.

John Cena is announced for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Tonight, the Leader of Cenation could cut a furious promo. Upon Cody Rhodes’s arrival, The Rock could make a shocking appearance on the blue brand to confront the American Nightmare.

The Brahma Bull could stare Rhodes without saying anything, hit his signature slit-throat gesture, and leave, concluding the go-home edition with a perfect cliffhanger to WrestleMania.

#2. John Cena and Cody Rhodes break into a brawl

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the Leader of Cenation at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. With both Cena and Rhodes on the go-home show, their standing against each other is inevitable.

Both superstars could cut a furious off-script promo, and the war of words could soon turn into a fist fight, or a massive brawl could break out between Rhodes and Cena. The entire roster and security could rush out to separate them, and the go-home episode could go off-air.

#1. John Cena and Travis Scott could attack The American Nightmare

Cody Rhodes could appear at the final segment and cut an intense promo. However, before he could say anything further, the Franchise Player could interrupt him and fire shots at the American Nightmare.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott could sneak up and try taking a chair shot at Rhodes, but the American Nightmare could catch him and put him in a Cross Rhodes position. Undisputed Champion has recently spoken about Scott slapping him and has confirmed a "wrestling receipt" is ready for him.

However, Cena could make a save, put an Attitude Adjustment of his own on Rhodes, and put another vicious beating on the 39-year-old champion, sending the go-home show off-air with the Undisputed title in his hand.

