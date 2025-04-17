Cody Rhodes plans to give non-WWE star "receipt" at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a bold statement ahead of the final Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. He claimed that a "receipt" was incoming for a popular star.

Ad

John Cena's heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber saw him sell his soul to The Rock. The two former WWE Champions joined forces with rapper Travis Scott to attack The American Nightmare. At one point during the segment, a vicious slap from the 33-year-old music artist reportedly resulted in Rhodes suffering a busted eardrum and a black eye.

In a recent interview with ESPN's First Take, the Quarterback of the company stated that despite acknowledging Travis Scott's talent and even purchasing his shoes, he found the musician disappointing. Cody Rhodes revealed his intention to deliver a "receipt" to the rapper:

Ad

Trending

"Travis Scott, for as talented as he is, and he's an incredibly talented guy. I even bought his kicks, I got a pair for Liberty as well. Travis Scott, kind of s*cks. [He] kind of s*cks. He's coming to WrestleMania, which Triple H announced he was coming to WrestleMania, I'll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business a little bit of a receipt," he said. [From 04:04 to 04:25]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer breaks character to speak highly of Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman recently broke his on-screen character and heavily praised The American Nightmare ahead of his title match at The Showcase of The Immortals. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed this during an appearance on the SI Media podcast.

The Wiseman claimed he loves Cody Rhodes and stated that he surpasses The Cenation Leader as a remarkable professional:

Ad

"I love Cody Rhodes, I respect Cody Rhodes, I admire Cody Rhodes, I have an affinity for Cody Rhodes. I've witnessed Cody Rhodes' growth on a daily basis up close now for several years. He is a remarkable professional, the likes of which we've never seen, even in John Cena. And his approach to his performance in the ring, on the microphone, backstage, diplomatically is to be the best that he can possibly be at every time," Heyman said.

Ad

Ad

It will be exciting to see if The American Nightmare can retain his world championship against John Cena on April 20, 2025.

Please credit ESPN's First Take and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More