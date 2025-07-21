3 potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

By Rohan Verma
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:43 GMT
Roman Reigns will be part of WWE RAW tonight. [Photo credits: WWE on YouTube]
Roman Reigns will be part of WWE RAW tonight. [Photo credits: WWE on YouTube]

WWE RAW tonight is set to air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. There is already high anticipation for the show as Roman Reigns & CM Punk are set to make an appearance.

Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has made a No.1 contendership match official for the World Tag Team Titles. In this article, we will discuss three potential endings to tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

#3. CM Punk & Gunther might end the show in a brawl

CM Punk & Gunther are set for a major face-off on WWE RAW tonight. The Second City Saint will get a World Heavyweight Championship match against the Ring General at SummerSlam 2025. Punk emerged as the winner in the Gauntlet match last week to earn this title match.

One of the potential ways to end tonight's RAW could witness a gigantic brawl between these two stars. A physical altercation is a great way to generate buzz for their world title showdown.

#2. Seth Rollins' faction may destroy Roman Reigns

Last week, the Original Tribal Chief made his return and decimated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Now, the former Undisputed Champion is ready to take revenge against the villainous faction. In the absence of Seth Rollins due to injury, Reigns is expected to feud with his alliance member.

It's possible that WWE RAW this week might end in a major way when the Dog of WWE and the Tsunami shatter The Head of the Table. They might launch an attack on him, and if Jey Uso attempts to rescue his cousin, he might get destroyed too.

#1. The Babyface team might stand tall against the heel group at the end of WWE RAW

If Seth Rollins' faction still pursues CM Punk due to him defeating Bron Breakker in the Gauntlet match, this could lead to a massive segment on the red brand. The Ring General may temporarily align himself with Paul Heyman to take down the Best in the World.

In response to this, Roman and Jey Uso might come to the aid of the Second City Saint. This could lead to a brawl between the heel and babyface teams, where Punk and the OG Bloodline members emerge on top to end WWE RAW.

An angle like this can also set up a six-man tag team match in the forthcoming week on the red brand before SummerSlam 2025. Also, pairing up Punk and Reigns ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer is a great move to execute.

