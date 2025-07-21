  • home icon
  Paul Heyman may strike a deal with huge WWE star on RAW for an alliance with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Paul Heyman may strike a deal with huge WWE star on RAW for an alliance with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

By Love Verma
Published Jul 21, 2025
Paul Heyman &amp; Bron Breakker. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Paul Heyman & Bron Breakker. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

Paul Heyman is handling the business of Seth Rollins' faction on Monday Night RAW. In the absence of the Architect, the Oracle is doing his best to aid Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Heyman was also at ringside for Breakker during the Gauntlet match last week, where the new Big Dog defeated everyone except CM Punk.

Now, the Best in the World is set to face Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 for the World Heavyweight Championship. This development has sparked the possibility of the Special Counsel striking a deal with the Ring General on the red brand for a temporary alliance with Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Paul Heyman might join hands with Gunther to form a temporary alliance

When Rollins' faction members were attacking the Voice of the Voiceless following the Gauntlet match, Jey Uso arrived to make the save. After they overpowered The YEET Master, Roman Reigns made his earth-shaking return and bashed the villainous stars.

Following this, the OG Bloodline members also reunited on the show. With this, it seems that the Paul Heyman association and Gunther have a common enemy in the form of CM Punk.

This could lead to The Wiseman striking a deal with Ring General, where Seth's allies will help him in his feud against the Second City Saint. On the other side, the Imperium Leader could help them against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

A major six-man tag team match might unfold on RAW before SummerSlam

If the above scenario unfolds, then it could ultimately lead to a six-man tag team match on the red brand before SummerSlam 2025. This could be a perfect way to utilize The Head of the Table and also to generate hype for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

When Punk and Reigns paired at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, WWE generated massive numbers on their social media platforms. A reunion of the pair can give the Stamford-based promotion a similar boost.

Overall, tonight's episode of RAW promises to be an interesting show to watch. It remains to be seen what the aftermath of the OTC's return to the red brand will be. Fans are curious to witness how WWE books the former Undisputed Champion ahead of the SummerSlam Premium Live event.

WWE has already announced a stacked card for the Monday Night RAW

WWE RAW this week seems like a must-watch show. The company has already announced that Reigns will make his appearance on the Monday Night show ahead of SummerSlam 2025. In addition, CM Punk is set for a face-off against the Ring General.

Another match between Rusev and Sheamus is announced. Many fans wanted a best-of-seven series match between these two RAW stars. Karrion Kross will lock horns against Sami Zayn on the red brand.

A No. 1 contendership match is already declared to take place for the World Tag Team titles. The New Day will clash against the Creed Brothers and The LWO. The winner will earn a title shot against the Judgment Day for the tag team titles.

So, this is the stacked card WWE has already revealed for tonight's show.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

