OG Bloodline member to turn heel, WWE champion stripped of title, LA Knight quits? 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW promises to be a massive show, following last week's highly anticipated return of Roman Reigns. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced Reigns for this week's episode of the red brand. Not only this, CM Punk is also set to make his presence felt after winning the Gauntlet match last Monday.Additionally, the company is currently on the Road to WWE SummerSlam 2025, and fans will experience a significant development for the Biggest Party of the Summer this week.In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen in the forthcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.#5. Sami Zayn might turn heel after losing to Karrion KrossWWE has announced that Sami Zayn will lock horns against Karrion Kross in a singles match. Over the past few months, a growing rivalry has emerged between these two stars. Even Kross has hinted at Sami's villainous turn in various instances.On RAW this week, it's possible that the Herald of Doomsday becomes the reason for the anticipated heel turn of Zayn. After potentially losing to Kross on RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion might finally turn heel. He could launch a post-match assault on Karrion Kross, which eventually solidifies his character switch.#4. Roman Reigns might make a major declarationRoman Reigns is already advertised to make his appearance on the red brand this week and the following week, too. It's important to note that the OTC is officially a part of the SmackDown brand. Despite this, he will be a part of RAW ahead of SummerSlam 2025.Meanwhile, on Monday Night show this week, the Only Tribal Chief may officially announce his shift to the red brand. With this, Reigns will become part of Adam Pearce's show.#3. Adam Pearce may strip Dominik Mysterio of his title after he fails to show upDominik Mysterio has been escaping from defending his IC Title by citing his injury as the reason. Due to this, AJ Styles is still on the line to get his title shot against The Judgment Day member.However, it's conceivable that if Pearce comes to know that Dominik is medically cleared and he's intentionally not showing up, then Dom might be stripped of his title. If not this, then the RAW GM might warn Dirty Dom concerning the same.Pearce could also make the match between Styles and Mysterio for SummerSlam.#2. LA Knight might quit WWE in frustrationLA Knight suffered a loss in a Gauntlet match on WWE RAW last week. The Megastar has been failing to capitalize on big opportunities. As of now, the former US Champion has no clear feud for SummerSlam 2025.This raises the possibility that Knight may quit WWE on the red brand in frustration. It will be part of the storyline and could be done to write The Megastar off television. The company might later reintroduce him for a fresh storyline.#1. Paul Heyman might add Omos to the faction on WWE RAWPaul Heyman is presently working with Seth Rollins' faction on the Monday Night show. In the absence of The Visionary due to injury, The Oracle is assisting Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to establish their dominance on RAW.In a big surprise, Heyman might decide to add a new faction member to the group to cover up the absence of the Architect, and it could be Omos. The Nigerian Giant has not been part of WWE television since April 2024. Reintroducing him as a member of Seth Rollins' alliance is a great storyline to unfold.It allows the company to bring the former RAW Tag Team Champion to the spotlight directly after his return.