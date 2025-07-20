5 WWE betrayals you won’t see coming at SummerSlam

By Love Verma
Published Jul 20, 2025 02:22 GMT
Major betrayals might happen at SummerSlam [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

WWE SummerSlam is considered the company's second biggest show after WrestleMania. This year, the Biggest Party of the Summer will be much bigger as it will be a two-night event for the Triple H-led promotion. This means that fans will see more surprises taking place at the PLE.

Also, as SummerSlam promises twists and turns, some unexpected betrayals are almost sure to take place, which you won't see coming at this show. In this article, we will explore five betrayals that could unfold at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

#5. Alexa Bliss might turn on Charlotte Flair

The pair of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair is loved by the WWE Universe. They failed to win the Women's Tag Team titles at Evolution 2, but now they are getting another title shot at SummerSlam against the Judgment Day.

Despite the two sharing a beautiful bond on SmackDown, a betrayal could unfold at the forthcoming show. This might happen if Bliss and Flair suffer another loss at SummerSlam. Frustrated by this, the Goddess might snap and attack the Queen, which will further lead to a feud between these two veterans.

#4. Randy Orton might show his true colors

Randy Orton will be in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam, where he has Jelly Roll on his side against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Though the Legend Killer is currently a babyface star, he can switch his character by betraying the American rapper at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

The Apex Predator could turn heel and might start attacking Jelly Roll following their match. He can even strike an RKO to establish himself as a villainous star once again.

#3. Rhea Ripley might turn on IYO Sky

Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky are set to face Naomi in a triple-threat match for the Women's World Championship. The Glow cashed in her MITB contract at Evolution during the Ripley vs. Sky match and secured the title.

In the aftermath, the Eradicator shared an emotional moment with the Genius of the Sky to close the all-women's PLE. Nonetheless, at WWE SummerSlam, Mami can also betray the former Damage CTRL member by destroying her.

Rhea is currently portraying herself as a friend of Sky, but the tables might turn at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Ripley will surely push herself to every limit to regain the gold, even if it means betraying IYO.

#2. Bianca Belair turns on Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill will be getting a WWE Women's Championship match at the upcoming PLE against Tiffany Stratton. The Storm won this year's Queen of the Ring tournament, which earned her this title shot. At Evolution 2025, Bianca Belair was part of a story with Jade when she became the special guest referee in Cargill's match against Naomi.

The match was won by the former AEW star. However, another betrayal that could unfold at SummerSlam might see Bianca turn against Cargill. This might happen when she costs the powerhouse against Stratton. It could be done to set up a long-awaited feud between Jade and Belair in WWE.

#1. The Rock betrays John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

It's been a long time since The Rock has been part of WWE television. The Final Boss last appeared at Elimination Chamber this year, where John Cena turned heel and joined forces with the People's Champion.

Meanwhile, there are chances that a double turn can take place at SummerSlam during Cena vs. Cody Rhodes' Undisputed title match. This shocking twist could unfold with the Franchise Player turning babyface and the American Nightmare switching sides as a heel star.

For this to happen, the Great One himself may appear at WWE SummerSlam to cost Cena against Rhodes. It will officially assert Cody's heel turn and his new association with the Final Boss.

