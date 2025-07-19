  • home icon
Cody Rhodes to sell his soul at SummerSlam & win Undisputed WWE Title? Potential hint analyzed from SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Jul 19, 2025 03:25 GMT
Cody Rhodes might turn heel soon [Image credits: WWE on X]

The ending of WWE SmackDown tonight saw Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena made official as a Street Fight match for SummerSlam 2025. The segment saw multiple twists and turns as Cena initially disclosed that he won't be at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

When he was about to leave the arena, Rhodes stopped him in his tracks and destroyed The Franchise Player. He even forced him to sign the SummerSlam contract to make his rematch official.

Meanwhile, during the developments in and out of the ring, it seems that The Prodigal Son has more or less hinted at him potentially selling his soul at SummerSlam to regain the Undisputed WWE Title. The company has dropped multiple hints about a villainous turn of Rhodes on the blue brand lately.

Cody's words tonight were among the biggest indicators of his forthcoming heel turn as Rhodes asserted that he will not flinch this time against Cena. Rhodes even attacked The Franchise Player with the title before the contract was signed. This is something Cena is doing as a villain, and a babyface star usually doesn't pull off such moves.

Additionally, fans noticed that The American Nightmare was wearing glasses in a backstage segment. The glasses are similar to what The Rock was wearing during his last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

The WWE Universe also found a resemblance to the watch Cody was wearing, with many believing that it is the same watch The Final Boss gifted him once. He also posted a photo of it on his official X (Twitter) account.

One of the major points is that Rhodes was the first person to whom The Rock offered an opportunity to sell his soul. All these signs point towards a heel turn by the 40-year-old star, where he finally joins hands with The Final Boss despite rejecting him before. This will help him dethrone The Last Real Champion to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

This is merely speculation at this point, and fans have to wait and watch how things progress in the coming days.

WWE might pull a double turn in the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena SummerSlam match

If the above speculation comes true at SummerSlam, WWE might pull off a double turn at The Biggest Party of The Summer. This scenario could unfold when Rhodes turns heel and Cena turns back to a babyface star.

The Franchise Player is on his final run in the Stamford-based promotion. Many believe that he will turn back to his heroic character before retirement. SummerSlam 2025 appears to be the big stage to turn Cena back into a heroic star.

The potential heel turn of The American Nightmare will eventually put Cena in a situation where he gets support from the WWE Universe, leading to his face turn.

Edited by Harish Raj S
