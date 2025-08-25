3 potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will air all over the globe at a special start time of 3 PM ET/8 PM BST/12:30 AM IST live from Birmingham, England, and it will be the final stop the red brand takes before Clash in Paris this Sunday.
Fans can expect a hot crowd and an explosive end to the show, and with that in mind, in this article, we shall discuss three potential endings to tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.
#3. Monday Night RAW ends in an all-out brawl between the World Heavyweight Championship contenders
With LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris, tonight may witness an all-out brawl between the four men, with personal affiliations and animosities thrown aside, and the title being the focus for all superstars heading into next weekend.
How Bron Breakker is involved or removed from this equation remains to be seen, but with Roman Reigns set to face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, The OTC may end up taking out The Tribal Thief earlier on in the show. The Tribal Chief could thus manage to make at least one hole in The Vision's armor.
#2. Monday Night RAW ends with the babyfaces fighting off The Vision
Despite CM Punk, LA Knight, and even Jey Uso not necessarily being on the same page (at least on TV, for they do seem to be having a ton of fun on house shows), Punk has reiterated that if they do not stay united leading up to Clash in Paris, they might not even make it to their World Heavyweight Championship match at all.
We could thus see a main event involving some combination of the aforementioned names, perhaps in a six-man tag team match, and when Seth Rollins and co. continue to take advantage of the cracks in their opponents' alliance, Roman Reigns could show up to aid them, or more particularly, go after Bronson Reed.
#1. Monday Night RAW ends with Seth Rollins standing tall yet again
Tonight's episode of the red brand may end the same way it has for most weeks since WrestleMania 41, with Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker standing tall. That may be a tall order, considering they are actually outnumbered by the top babyfaces feuding with them right now, but the problem is the massive egos they possess, as well as their personal ambition for gold.
Architected with the help of The Oracle, Paul Heyman, and enforced to an indomitable extent by his goons, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins could once again outsmart and outnumber his enemies in his quest to keep hold of as much power as he can while The Vision continues to remain on top.