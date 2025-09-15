3 potential endings to WWE RAW before Wrestlepalooza

We are mere days away from WWE's debut on ESPN, with Wrestlepalooza set to mark the inaugural PLE to be broadcast via linear channels and the new Unlimited tier of the DTC service this Saturday.

The card is absolutely stacked, and tonight's RAW is expected to add some finishing strokes to the build of the major matches at Wrestlepalooza, and perhaps add new ones too.

In this article, we shall discuss three possible endings to tonight's RAW from Springfield, MA, that could build further hype for one of WWE's most important nights of the year.

#3. A major stipulation is agreed upon for CM Punk & AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch for Wrestlepalooza on RAW

The possibility of the massive mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, perhaps the biggest one in wrestling history, begs a question: what if the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's Intercontinental Championship were also on the line in a “Winners Take All” double-title match?

While CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch being turned into that kind of all-or-nothing stipulation is unlikely to be made official for several reasons, even if AJ and Punk push for it, the two sides might settle on a different agreement, but with major title implications still in play.

The compromise? If AJ and Punk win at Wrestlepalooza, they each receive title shots against Lynch and Rollins. In return, if the champions win, AJ and Punk would be barred from challenging the power couple for those titles again.

It would set the stage for a massive babyface comeback win this Saturday before the bitter Punk/Rollins feud once again gets serious and reaches its crescendo with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, while AJ Lee kickstarts a dream feud with Becky Lynch.

Things would inevitably get physical in this program, and we could see Lynch and Rollins stand tall as RAW goes off the air to allow for more heat to be generated for Wrestlepalooza, where the heels could get their comeuppance at the hands of CM Punk and AJ Lee.

#2. Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena and ruins another title opportunity on tonight's Monday Night RAW

John Cena has plenty of matches, a lot more fuel, and far too few dates left as his Farewell Tour nears its conclusion, which means that it would be an awful mistake and disappointment if he is not in in-ring action tonight on RAW.

With Cena having wrestled Sami Zayn for the United States Championship in his final appearance on the blue brand (only for Brock Lesnar to ruin the party), it would make sense for him to perhaps challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW in one of his remaining appearances, especially with that being a title that has stunningly eluded him his entire career.

That match, which fans have been clamoring for for quite some time now, may happen as soon as tonight, in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Dom, now also the new AAA Mega Champion, could interrupt Cena's promo tonight (he is set to open the show), leading to a main event title match being made official.

Mysterio could certainly steal a win by cheating, and perhaps even leave room for a rematch, but instead, another appearance by Brock Lesnar could wreak havoc for Cena, and perhaps Mysterio, too. Lesnar's final message to Cena ahead of Wrestlepalooza would be simple: he can be fun and games, but he can turn into The Beast whenever he so chooses, and at Wrestlepalooza, he won't be playing around.

#1. John Cena becomes the new Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW tonight

We have already discussed how and why WWE could set up an Intercontinental Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and John Cena for tonight's RAW. However, unlike his United States Title match against Sami Zayn, it actually would make sense for Cena to win the title tonight.

A Dominik Mysterio vs. John Cena match is too good an opportunity to be passed up. The Intercontinental Championship has eluded John Cena his entire career, and the stars seem aligned. With Dominik Mysterio having won the AAA Mega Championship, and based on his recent body of work, he can certainly take a loss to Cena.

Dominik Mysterio is bulletproof right now, and losing the title could, in fact, allow him to focus on carrying the AAA brand while also progressing the Judgment Day story and his dynamic with Finn Balor. Sharing the ring with John Cena, by the way, far outweighs remote negative consequences, if any, of losing the Intercontinental Title.

Cena, meanwhile, could finally win the Intercontinental Championship and go on one final babyface title run, continuing to elevate young talent, while also making his match against Brock Lesnar a title match and getting the legendary Intercontinental Championship on the Wrestlepalooza card.

It would also open the room for a couple of possible open challenge matches, as well as a potential rematch with his iconic rival, AJ Styles. The Greatest of All Time could drop the title relatively soon, or even carry it until his final match in December. Tonight, however, he could finally win an elusive piece of gold in his home state of Massachusetts on RAW.

