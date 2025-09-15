Triple H to add huge stipulation to CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch? Potential explored

Following WWE icon AJ Lee's highly anticipated blockbuster return to WWE earlier this month, she is set to team up with CM Punk to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in perhaps the biggest mixed tag team match in WWE history at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

The two duos are arguably the two greatest wrestling couples ever, but in addition to glory, there will be a lot else on the line: respect, legacy, and love and hate in the Indianapolis air.

However, given Seth Rollins's status as the World Heavyweight Champion and Becky Lynch's status as the Women's Intercontinental Champion, what if there is some gold on the line as well? It is a question that has been speculated upon a ton over the past few days by fans all over the internet.

Ad

Trending

With CM Punk and now AJ Lee's obvious title aspirations, such a stipulation, or at least a demand for it by the babyfaces, does seem quite logical. However, it is quite unlikely for Triple H to make that happen because it does not make sense from a booking standpoint. Why?

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

Well, it is highly unlikely that Lynch and Rollins go over at Wrestlepalooza. In all probability, AJ Lee will mark her triumphant in-ring return this weekend in Indianapolis with her husband, CM Punk, right by her side.

Having the titles on the line would have to mean either Lee and Punk losing at Wrestlepalooza, or the titles switching hands at the show in a mixed tag team match, which is even less likely considering some fundamentals of wrestling storytelling.

Ad

Wrestlepalooza is likely to finally build to the blowoff between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, a rivalry that has gone on for years. It obviously won't culminate in a mixed tag team match, with the mixed tag feud being light-hearted and super fun in tone, as opposed to the larger Punk-Rollins conflict.

Rather, it will also help lay the seeds for a proper Becky Lynch-AJ Lee singles feud to mark the latter's first serious and singles feud in over a decade. For now, the stakes don't need to be any higher: tonight's RAW will see all four parties in the same ring for the first time, and whatever the tone may be, fans can expect something brilliant.

Ad

WWE could instead choose to add a different stipulation, also with massive title implications, for CM Punk & AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza

The more logical road, both in kayfabe and non-kayfabe sense, would be for tonight's segment to establish that if CM Punk and AJ Lee win at Wrestlepalooza, both would get title shots at Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, respectively.

Ad

This would completely resolve the conundrum WWE may face if they make CM Punk and AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch a "Winner Takes All" match; it doesn't book them into a corner, but rather allows them to protect all sides, given that that is the likely direction for all men, women, and titles involved anyway.

Following Wrestlepalooza, we could revert to serious and personal singles feuds, with WWE's biggest prizes on the line. In any case, pinning a champion, in principle, traditionally guarantees a title shot, and Punk is owed a one-on-one rematch anyway.

The added stipulation would mean that BOTH CM and AJ get title shots, and if Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch do not accept this challenge, then CM Punk and AJ Lee may extend, then Adam Pearce can always be the man who ruins the party and makes it official.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!